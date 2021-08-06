Customs seizes P25 million smuggled medicines

MANILA, Philippines — Agents of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) recently confiscated at least P25 million worth of smuggled medicines during a raid on a storage facility in Pasay City.

The BOC said it conducted the operation after receiving information about the presence of German medicines, including Cactua Compositum reportedly used for heart diseases and Testis Compositum for sexual enhancement.

The shipment lacked the necessary import permit, the BOC said.

Authorities have yet to identify the consignee of the smuggled items.

The BOC said charges of violation of Republic Act 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act would be filed against those responsible for the shipment.