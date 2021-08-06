Over 57,000 vaccinated passengers get free train rides

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 57,784 commuters who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 availed themselves of free train rides on Tuesday, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) reported yesterday.

Based on the DOTr’s breakdown, 40,710 passengers rode the Metro Rail Transit Line 3, 13,708 boarded the Light Rail Transit Line 2 and 3,366 took the Philippine National Railways.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said the free rides at the three rail lines would last until Aug. 20.

The DOTr is also offering free rides to medical frontliners and those who have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.