



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Over 57,000 vaccinated passengers get free train rides
Based on the DOTr’s breakdown, 40,710 passengers rode the Metro Rail Transit Line 3, 13,708 boarded the Light Rail Transit Line 2 and 3,366 took the Philippine National Railways.
Philstar.com/File

                     

                        

                           
Over 57,000 vaccinated passengers get free train rides

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ghio Ong (The Philippine Star) - August 6, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A total of 57,784 commuters who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 availed themselves of free train rides on Tuesday, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) reported yesterday.



Based on the DOTr’s breakdown, 40,710 passengers rode the Metro Rail Transit Line 3, 13,708 boarded the Light Rail Transit Line 2 and 3,366 took the Philippine National Railways.



Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said the free rides at the three rail lines would last until Aug. 20.



The DOTr is also offering free rides to medical frontliners and those who have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DOTR
                                                      LRT
                                                      MRT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF eyes ECQ in Calabarzon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF eyes ECQ in Calabarzon


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is considering placing Calabarzon under enhanced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP bars inter-city travel for consumers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP bars inter-city travel for consumers


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Consumers in the National Capital Region will be barred from crossing town or city borders once the NCR is placed under the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Abra gets own state university
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Abra gets own state university


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Republic Act 11574, or the University of Abra Law, was signed on July 23, 2021 by President Rodrigo Duterte.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Basilan mayor, vice mayor’s followers clash; 2 dead
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 August 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two persons were killed when armed followers of the mayor and vice mayor of Al-Barka, Basilan clashed on Tuesday night.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace orders skeletal workforce in government offices
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace orders skeletal workforce in government offices


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Government offices in Metro Manila will remain fully operational but with limited workforces during the enhanced community...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Laguna, Iloilo City, CDO under ECQ
                              


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 August 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The province of Laguna and the cities of Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro will be placed on lockdown until the middle of August, Malacañang announced yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Court affirms ruling junking terror raps vs 2 Aetas
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bebot Sison Jr. |
                                 August 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A local court has affirmed its ruling acquitting two Aeta farmers who were charged with violation of the Anti-Terrorism Law.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PNP exec tagged in online seller’s kidnap-slay
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 August 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A police colonel is being investigated in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a woman in Nueva Ecija.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Duterte signs laws renaming, creating state universities
                              


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 August 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
President Duterte has signed six laws renaming and converting schools into state universities and colleges.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Quezon City penalizes sale of vaccination slots
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 August 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has approved a measure penalizing the sale of COVID-19 vaccine slots and falsification of vaccination cards.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with