Abra gets own state university

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Abrenians will soon have their own state university with the enactment of a law converting Abra State Institute of Sciences and Technology into the University of Abra, a new point of pride for the province.

Republic Act 11574, or the University of Abra Law, was signed on July 23, 2021 by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Rep. JB Bernos (Abra), who filed the bill in 2019, said that with the new university, "educators will have better opportunities to expand the quest for knowledge."

He added the University of Abra "will assure the youth of Abra access to quality education."

The management of the former ASIST thanked Bernos for the conversion law and said they will do their best to comply with the requirements of the Commission on Higher Education for full university status.

The University of Abra has campuses in the provincial capital of Bangued and in Lagangilang town.