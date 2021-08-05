



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Abra gets own state university
The Gabaldon Building in ASIST Bangued Campus is one of the school buildings built during the first decades of the American colonial rule. It was designed by American Architect  William Parsons funded through Act Number 1801 by Isauro Gabaldon, former member of the Philippine Assembly from 1907-1911.
Abra provincial government website

                     

                        

                           
Abra gets own state university

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - August 5, 2021 - 12:56pm                           

                        


                        

                        
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Abrenians will soon have their own state university with the enactment of a law converting Abra State Institute of Sciences and Technology into the University of Abra, a new point of pride for the province.



Republic Act 11574, or the University of Abra Law, was signed on July 23, 2021 by President Rodrigo Duterte.  



Rep. JB Bernos (Abra), who filed the bill in 2019, said that with the new university, "educators will have better opportunities to expand the quest for knowledge."  



He added the University of Abra "will assure the youth of Abra access to quality education."



The management of the former ASIST thanked Bernos for the conversion law and said they will do their best to comply with the requirements of the Commission on Higher Education for full university status.



The University of Abra has campuses in the provincial capital of Bangued and in Lagangilang town.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ABRA
                                                      BANGUED
                                                      STATE COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Basilan mayor, vice mayor’s followers clash; 2 dead
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 August 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two persons were killed when armed followers of the mayor and vice mayor of Al-Barka, Basilan clashed on Tuesday night.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 NPA leader yields, 2 arrested
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gilbert Bayoran |
                                 August 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A New People’s Army leader surrendered in Sergio Osmeña Jr. town in Zamboanga del Norte on Tuesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Abra gets own state university
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Abra gets own state university


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Republic Act 11574, or the University of Abra Law, was signed on July 23, 2021 by President Rodrigo Duterte.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 120 Pampanga barangays remain flooded
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ric Sapnu |
                                 August 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
At least 120 barangays in 10 towns in Pampanga remained flooded yesterday due to heavy rains caused by the southwest monsoon last week, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 DOT eyes vaccination of 31,000 Palawan tourism workers
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 August 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Department of Tourism has asked the Department of Health to allot 62,000 doses of COVID vaccines for tourism workers in Palawan in a bid to revive the tourism industry in the province.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropical Depression 'Gorio' now out of Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropical Depression 'Gorio' now out of Philippines


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gorio is perhaps the fastest to exit the country's jurisdiction out of the seven storms the Philippines has seen so far this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 QC puts limit on purchases to prevent panic buying, brings back quarantine passes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
QC puts limit on purchases to prevent panic buying, brings back quarantine passes


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A person can buy a maximum of five cans of sardines per brand and up to ten cans per brand of other canned goods like...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belmonte pushes local food security plans for future crises
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belmonte pushes local food security plans for future crises


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
There should be food security action plans at the local level to ensure that people are prepared for future crises, Quezon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP to strictly enforce curfew, border control
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP to strictly enforce curfew, border control


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar yesterday ordered police officers to strictly enforce longer curfew...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco suspends disconnections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meralco suspends disconnections


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Manila Electric Co. will implement a no disconnection policy anew in areas under enhanced community quarantine and modified...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with