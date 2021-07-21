



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Think tank urges food delivery app users to consider riders' labor issues
In this November file photo, Foodpanda riders line up near the Department of Labor and Employment office in Manila to protest a change in the payment scheme for deliveries.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, file

                     

                        

                           
Think tank urges food delivery app users to consider riders' labor issues

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2021 - 5:41pm                           

                        


                        

                        
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Users should rethink using a delivery service reported to have suspended riders for participating in a protest against lower earnings, public policy think tank InfrawatchPH said.



In a statement, convenor Terry Ridon said tech delivery platforms "should do better than treat their riders with indignity and contempt," referring to the ten-year suspension that delivery service Foodpanda imposed on its supposedly freelance riders.





"As a platform business, Foodpanda's success is dependent on its users: food vendors, riders and customers. We are encouraging its users to migrate to other platforms that can provide better beneficial relationships, most particularly to its riders, whose daily subsistence incomes are dependent on every transaction," he also said.



As first reported by Davao Today, the food delivery app suspended some of its drivers for ten years for planning and joining a protest over significantly reduced pay. Under the country's labor code, a suspension of an employee may not exceed 30 days.



According to a report by the Inquirer, the suspensions on some of the riders were lifted "through a whistleblower program, which offered the suspended riders their jobs back in return for information about the protest."



The labor department has set a dialogue between Foodpanda and its delivery riders later this month. The company has meanwhile acknowledged that it "offboarded" over the protest, which it said called for a "disruption that may affect the wider ecosystem" of its riders, vendors and customers."



It also said that its pay structure factors in route and distance, which it said "[allows] for a fair pay structure that is higher than other industries." It said riders also get benefits like discounts through partnerships.



Ridon said that "if the riders were truly independent contractors, why can they not opt out of providing service to food delivery apps?"


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT
                                                      FOOD DELIVERY
                                                      FOODPANDA
                                                      ONLINE FOOD DELIVERY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP begins probe into fatal shooting of Davao lawyers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP begins probe into fatal shooting of Davao lawyers


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"At first glance, it can be seen that this incident was planned so what we are focusing on now are the possible motives and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 CA reverses ruling on Mabilog’s dismissal
                              


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Court of Appeals has dismissed an administrative complaint filed against former mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog of this city in connection with his alleged unexplained wealth, which was the basis for his removal from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Planned Pasig River expressway may just make traffic, pollution worse &mdash; groups
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Planned Pasig River expressway may just make traffic, pollution worse — groups


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
SMC presented its plans to build a P95-billion thoroughfare that will connect the eastern and western portions of Metro Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cebu, Lapu-Lapu COVID-19 cases rise — OCTA
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
More COVID-19 cases were recorded in the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu in the past week, the OCTA Research group reported yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Think tank urges food delivery app users to consider riders' labor issues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Think tank urges food delivery app users to consider riders' labor issues


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Users should rethink using a delivery service reported to have suspended riders for participating in a protest against lower...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Home quarantine now prohibited in Quezon City, local gov't says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Home quarantine now prohibited in Quezon City, local gov't says


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“We deem it necessary to prohibit COVID-19 patients, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, from undergoing isolation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOTr opens Davao City bike lane network
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOTr opens Davao City bike lane network


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Metro Davao bike lane project was funded by the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act with a total allocation of P145.371...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 J&J vaccines distributed in BARMM
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
J&J vaccines distributed in BARMM


                              

                                                                  By Roel Pareño |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The first batch of one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines allotted for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Navotas reimposes outdoor ban on kids
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Navotas reimposes outdoor ban on kids


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco has taken back the policy of allowing minors aged five and up to play outdoors amid rising cases...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More cops deployed at Manila beach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More cops deployed at Manila beach


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar yesterday ordered the Manila Police District to beef up its presence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with