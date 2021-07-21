



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DOTr opens Davao City bike lane network
Cyclists and electric scooter riders use the protected bike lanes on EDSA from White Plains Avenue to Bonny Serrano Avenue as a dry-run activity for the World Bicycle Day as taken in this photo on May 24, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas via Facebook

                     

                        

                           
DOTr opens Davao City bike lane network

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2021 - 3:25pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation formally opened the 54.7-kilometer bike lane network in Davao City, adding to the bike lane network in Davao City, Metro Manila, and Metro Cebu to promote active transport.



The DOTr is targeting 535 kilometers of bike lanes by the end of the year, though the total completion remains at 497-kilometers with the addition of the Davao City network. 



In a press release, the department said that the Metro Davao bike lane project was funded by the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act with a total allocation of P145.371 million.



“These are dedicated and protected bicycle lanes. This means, cyclists, no longer have to wrestle on the road," Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said during the virtual ceremony for the bike lane network.



"You don’t have to ply the roads in fear that you might get into an accident or be hit by a car or motor that keeps up with the road. No more talking to other motorists — whether it's a car or a motorcycle — that tell you, "Please, please, please share the road."



The DOTr said the bike lane network project was officially completed on June 30 and spans across 14 road sections within Davao City.



To ensure the safety of bikers, the lanes have white and green pavement markings, signages, bollards, bike symbols, solar studs, and concrete delineators, while bike racks were also erected to allow bikers to secure their bikes.



DPWH Secretary Mark Villar expressed optimism that the protected bike lanes will not only “provide safety and convenience for road users but also encourage the use of bicycles as a healthier and a more environment-friendly alternative.”



Tugade stressed the DOTr’s support for cycling and other forms of active transport which are considered sustainable modes of transport in the most progressive cities in the world.



“By providing Davaoeños with bicycle lanes, they are able to safely maximize usage of their bicycles whether as a mode of transportation for work or business or as a means for exercise and leisure activities,” Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte said at the ceremony.



The Davao City chief executive called biking "a key mechanism in the fulfillment of the city’s sustainability and renewability goals."



DOTr Assistant Secretary Steve Pastor said the bike lane project will "help hasten economic recovery by championing road safety and the importance of road sharing with the establishment of bike facilities."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BIKE LANES
                                                      DAVAO CITY
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
                                                      DOTR
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP begins probe into fatal shooting of Davao lawyers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP begins probe into fatal shooting of Davao lawyers


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"At first glance, it can be seen that this incident was planned so what we are focusing on now are the possible motives and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 CA reverses ruling on Mabilog’s dismissal
                              


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Court of Appeals has dismissed an administrative complaint filed against former mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog of this city in connection with his alleged unexplained wealth, which was the basis for his removal from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Planned Pasig River expressway may just make traffic, pollution worse &mdash; groups
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Planned Pasig River expressway may just make traffic, pollution worse — groups


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
SMC presented its plans to build a P95-billion thoroughfare that will connect the eastern and western portions of Metro Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Quezon City demolishes illegal ‘toll booths’ along public roads
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Quezon City government has demolished several guard houses being used to collect fees from motorists passing through public roads that are located in private subdivisions.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ex-Cebu gov Lito Osmeña, 82
                              


                              

                                 July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Former Cebu governor Lito Osmeña died in Cebu City on Monday. He was 82.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 J&J vaccines distributed in BARMM
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
J&J vaccines distributed in BARMM


                              

                                                                  By Roel Pareño |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The first batch of one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines allotted for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Navotas reimposes outdoor ban on kids
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Navotas reimposes outdoor ban on kids


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco has taken back the policy of allowing minors aged five and up to play outdoors amid rising cases...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More cops deployed at Manila beach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More cops deployed at Manila beach


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar yesterday ordered the Manila Police District to beef up its presence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tagle to Philippine leaders: Imitate Christ&rsquo;s compassionate governance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tagle to Philippine leaders: Imitate Christ’s compassionate governance


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
With less than a year before the 2022 general elections, former Manila archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle reminded the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 28 arrested for illegal gambling
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
28 arrested for illegal gambling


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Twenty-eight persons were apprehended in Quezon City on Sunday as part of the city government’s campaign against all...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with