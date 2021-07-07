QC gov't starts ayuda distribution for unserved Bayanihan beneficiaries

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City has started distributing unclaimed financial aid from the second tranche of the Department of Social Welfare and Development's social amelioration program.

In a statement, the city government said that a total of 40,699 beneficiaries will receive their aid through the two-week manual payout at the Quezon Memorial Circle covered court.

Related Stories Metro Manila LGUs among slowest to give cash aid â€“ DSWD

This comes after the Department of the Interior and Local Government gave local government units until July 15 to finish the aid distribution.

"We started the distribution of the first batch of unclaimed DSWD SAP waitlisted on Tuesday with 3,649 beneficiaries," Quezon City Social Services Development Department Head Fe Macale said.

"This week, a total of 20,852 individuals from the second batch of unclaimed SAP waitlisted beneficiaries are scheduled to claim their ayuda and another 16,198 waitlisted are due to receive their aid next week."

The list of the beneficiaries who have yet to claim their cash aid along with their payout schedule is posted in their respective barangays and will be made available on the city government’s website.

To recall, the 2nd tranche of cash and material aid was set to be distributed by DSWD's financial service partners such as Starpay and GCash a year ago, but some residents were not able to claim their ayuda due to technical "challenges" in the digital platforms.

"Our citizens encountered various problems when they were trying to claim their 2nd tranche [of] ayuda when this was being fully distributed via digital and automated means. Some of the beneficiaries did not have smartphones or internet access for them to have an e-wallet account," Quezon Mayor Joy Belmonte said in Filipino.

Under the Bayanihan To Heal As One Act, financial assistance was allocated for the families whose livelihoods were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

READ: QC mayor Belmonte hits 'tedious process' of DSWD aid rollout

Earlier in May, the city government also reported that even bedridden patients were made to go to payout sites for verification, while some barangays also reported that the DSWD was not honoring the barangay ID and requiring citizens to submit a residency certificate instead.

At the time, Belmonte slammed what she said was the unnecessarily bureaucratic processes of the DSWD, which she said only made things harder for ayuda beneficiaries already lining up to receive aid.

What do beneficiaries need to do?

Those claiming their ayuda were told to bring their valid ID, and a photocopy of the ID with three signatures, and their Social Amelioration Card form signed by authorized signatories.

Beneficiaries were advised to follow the schedule assigned to their barangays to avoid overcrowding and ensure observance of minimum health protocols.

If the beneficiary cannot claim aid personally, a representative may claim the assistance only if the individual is one of the authorized recipients as indicated in the SAC form. The representative must bring a valid ID and a photocopy of an ID with three signatures, a photocopy of the beneficiary's ID, and the SAC form.

The bereaved family of a dead beneficiary moreover, can also claim cash aid by bringing the death certificate, a barangay certification indicating that the beneficiary has passed away, a photocopy of the ID of the original beneficiary, a valid ID, a photocopy of the relative's ID with three signatures, and the SAC form.

The city government said it also tapped the Quezon City Police District and Department of Public Order and Safety to ensure the orderly distribution of the cash assistance.

"That's why the national government, through much prodding by the city government and barangays, finally started the manual distribution of the unclaimed cash aid yesterday," Belmonte said.

"Once again, we remind residents to first check in your barangay if you are on the SAP waitlisted list and just go to the payout site on the day of your schedule based on the notification of your barangay," the mayor also said.

___

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.