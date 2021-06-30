



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
QC ends deal with eZConsult provider after another system crash
Residents of Quezon City line up for Pfizer vaccine during the inoculation for A1, A2, A3 and A5 categories at Kia Theatre in Cubao on June 23, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
QC ends deal with eZConsult provider after another system crash

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2021 - 11:09am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has decided to terminate its contract with Zuellig Pharma Corporation's booking services, EzConsult, following a series of technical difficulties.



"We have already given Zuellig ample time to improve their system upon their request and yet their system has crashed again for the 9th time. We don't want to cause undue stress to our constituents who only want to register for vaccination," Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement late Tuesday night.





The mayor disclosed that the company initially reported an "upgrade" that allowed its system to accommodate up to 50,000 users at a time. However, their system crashed again when the city opened new vaccination slots.



"Instead of making it easier, our registration process was only slowed down further. What is saddening is that it was the people who suffered, and the efforts of our medical frontliners and volunteers who have been sacrificing for months to speed up our vaccination process have been in vain," Belmonte said in Filipino.



To recall, the city government had already threatened to scrap its contract with the developer earlier after technical woes as it issued an ultimatum for the corporation to improve its services and deliverables. 



But the technical difficulties experienced by Quezon City residents on Tuesday night were "the last straw," the city said.  



Since late March, EzConsult has reported several technical difficulties that caused the city government delays in its vaccination program.



According to City Attorney Orlando Casimiro, Zuellig has breached its contractual obligations to the city after failing to deliver on its commitment to improving its service as previously agreed.



"The Information Technology portion of the Service Agreement with the city government will be terminated and damages will be claimed against Zuellig because of the delays, inconvenience and frustration that our QCitizens have experienced," he said.



Civil, criminal charges mulled



Under its agreement with the LGU, Zuellig is liable to pay liquidated damages amounting to a "tenth of one percent of the contract price for every day of delay until the project is completed."



The city government is also considering filing civil and criminal charges against the company for failure to meet its contractual obligation to the local government.



"We are filing appropriate charges against them through our Legal Department," Belmonte said.



The mayor also called on the residents who are having a hard time registering on the EzConsult website to instead register at the city government-assisted QC Vax Easy portal.



"Those who were able to book a slot for July 1, 2, 3, 5, and 6 are advised to proceed to the vaccination site of their choice as scheduled," the city's statement read, stressing that until the contract termination has been finalized, all ongoing bookings are valid.



Those scheduled for the second dose should also follow the date indicated in their card, and take the jab at the same site where they had their first dose. 



To date, 1.41 million coronavirus infections have been recorded in the Philippines, 50,037 of whom are still classified as active cases. 



Per data from the QC Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit, 1,442 active cases remain out of the total 101,776 infections documented in the city. 






Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINATION
                                                      QUEZON CITY LOCAL GOVERNMENT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lozada denies opposing Dito cell sites in military camps
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lozada denies opposing Dito cell sites in military camps


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Whistle-blower Rodolfo “Jun” Lozada Jr. has denied reports implicating that he is against putting up Dito Telecommunity...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Factory hit for paying worker in coins
                              


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 June 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Mayor Rex Gatchalian has reprimanded a factory in Valenzuela for paying a worker for two days’ work P1,056 in five and 10-centavo coins.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 DILG probes street party in Quezon village
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 June 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Department of the Interior and Local Government is investigating a mass gathering held in Quezon province on June 19 for violation of public health and safety protocols.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Manila launches Philippine’s first neuro rehab program
                              


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 June 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Bienvenido Santos, 58, a jeepney driver with a family of six, suffered a stroke that nearly killed him.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Barangay captain survives gun attack
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 June 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A barangay captain in Laguna was wounded in a gun attack yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Valenzuela City suspends permit of factory that paid worker in coins
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Valenzuela City suspends permit of factory that paid worker in coins


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Valenzuela City has suspended the business permit of the factory that paid one of its workers in five and 10-centavo coi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Raps vs &lsquo;Kill Duterte&rsquo; teacher junked anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Raps vs ‘Kill Duterte’ teacher junked anew


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The inciting to sedition complaint filed by the National Bureau of Investigation against teacher Ronnel Mas, who supposedly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief cracks whip on cops with mistresses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief cracks whip on cops with mistresses


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Police officers should stay loyal to their spouses or face the wrath of Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ: Peter Lim on Interpol list since 2019
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ: Peter Lim on Interpol list since 2019


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The name of fugitive businessman and suspected drug lord Peter Go Lim has been on the International Criminal Police Organization...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House panel to probe Bilibid road closures
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House panel to probe Bilibid road closures


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives committee on justice will hold a hearing today on the road closures in the New Bilibid Prison...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with