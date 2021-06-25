



































































 




   







   















Advincula installed as Manila archbishop
Cardinal Jose Advincula arrives at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros during his installation as the 33rd Manila archbishop yesterday.
Krizjohn Rosales

                     

                        

                           
Advincula installed as Manila archbishop

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Robertzon Ramirez (The Philippine Star) - June 25, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Cardinal Jose Advincula was officially installed yesterday as the 33rd archbishop of Manila.



Advincula’s post was formalized in simple rites at the Manila Cathedral, which was attended by Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown, Catholic bishops and local government executives.



Pope Francis appointed Advincula as Manila archbishop last March, a few months after he was elevated as cardinal.



The 69-year-old Advincula succeeded Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who left the seat in February 2020 to serve in the Vatican as the Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.



In his 20-minute homily, Advincula said he was overwhelmed by the honor and responsibility given to him by Pope Francis as he was confronted by doubts and fears that he could not lead the Manila Archdiocese.



But he said he is ready to take on the challenge as he gets inspiration from Tagle.



“I promise to serve faithfully the Church and the Archdiocese of Manila as a loving and listening father, gentle shepherd, faithful preacher and steward of the mysteries of Christ,” Advincula said.



He thanked the Archdiocese of Capiz and Diocese of San Carlos in Negros, where he served as archbishop and bishop, respectively.



Advincula also thanked Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo for leading the archdiocese in the past 16 months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Advincula also offered prayers for former president Benigno Aquino III, who passed away yesterday.



The mayors of the cities of Manila, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Makati and Pasay attended the event.



The Archdiocese of Manila limited to only 400 people the number of guests allowed to attend the installation rites at the Manila Cathedral due to COVID-19 health protocols.



The Manila Archdiocese covers the cities of Manila, San Juan, Pasay, Mandaluyong and Makati.



The installation of Advincula coincided with the 450th founding anniversary of the city of Manila and the feast of St. John the Baptist.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

