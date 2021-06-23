39 charged for phishing

MANILA, Philippines — Police on Monday filed charges against 39 workers of a marketing firm allegedly targeting credit card information and login credentials of foreigners living abroad.

Among those charged were Rose Castolo, Jestor Aludino and Mitch John Esteban, whom the police said are officials of Perse Intelect Marketing Campaign Services, whose office in Quezon City was raided over the weekend.

The 39 suspects were charged with violating the cybercrime law, child abuse, human trafficking, the law on reporting of communicable diseases ­– for violating health protocols in the workplace – and operating without a business permit.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was among the employees. He was turned over to social workers.