Inmate with COVID-19 captured after escaping from South Cotabato quarantine facility
The South Cotabato Provincial Jail administration building.
KORONADAL CITY, Philippines — Policemen have captured the male inmate from the South Cotabato provincial jail who escaped on Sunday from a COVID-19 quarantine facility here.



Reggie Grecia, being prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, was cornered by pursuing policemen in nearby Polomolok town in South Cotabato late Monday.



The management of the South Cotabato provincial jail turned him over to the South Cotabato Provincial Hospital last week for treatment after he and a number of other inmates tested positive for COVID-19.



The 29-year-old Grecia escaped from the hospital’s isolation facility Sunday.



South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo said Tuesday he is thankful to the South Cotabato police, the Polomolok municipal police and the management of the provincial jail for the capture of Grecia.



Tamayo also directed the South Cotabato Provincial Health Office and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to observe the condition of the policemen who arrested Grecia for possible COVID-19 infection due to their direct contact with him.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

