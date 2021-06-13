



































































 




   







   















PCG conducts water sampling after cargo vessel burns in Tondo
Photo shows the aftermath of an incident in Tondo, Manila where cargo vessel M/V Titan 8 caught fire and led to a series of explosions. 
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday initiated water sampling efforts to assess the environmental impact of the burned cargo vessel in the waters of Delpan Bridge, Tondo, Manila on Saturday.



To recall, the M/V Titan 8 en route to Palawan caught fire on Saturday morning, leading to several explosions and fires that spread to the nearby slum areas. The fires declared under control at 1:54 p.m. and were fully put out at 2:57 p.m.





Six persons were injured and two were reported missing from the vessel's crew.



Asked if those missing were still alive, PCG communications officer said in a text message Sunday: "We're doing search and rescue, not search and retrieval." 



Traces of oil and oil sheens that easily dissipated were observed in the surrounding waters, the PCG told reporters. 



READ: 6 hurt, 2 missing as fire hits oil tanker






In a statement, the PCG said its Marine Environmental Protection Command would also lay absorbent pads to cover the thick 'oil sheens' in the area where the ship sank.



According to a vessel profile by the Maritime Industry Authority, the M/V Titan-8 was a cargo ship built in 2008 capable of carrying 199.5 gross tons. 



The PCG said it was taking in cargo at the time the incident occurred but added that it has yet to pinpoint the source of the fire. 



The Titan 8’s operator, who was not named, told the PCG he was taking a bath when he heard an explosion, prompting him and his crew to jump from the vessel.



                                                      PCG
