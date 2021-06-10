



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
COVID-19 pandemic stifles passage of BARMM laws
This undated photo shows the Bangsamoro government center in Cotabato City.
John Unson, File

                     

                        

                           
COVID-19 pandemic stifles passage of BARMM laws

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Unson (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2021 - 2:43pm                           

                        


                        

                        
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Three new regional laws are out, two of which are now being used as a reference in the setting up of the infant Bangsamoro government’s pioneering personnel structure.



Members of the 80-seat Bangsamoro Transition Authority, known as the interim regional parliament, said Thursday they could have drafted and approved more regional laws if not for the COVID-19 pandemic that stifled their operation.





The Bangsamoro government’s spokesperson, lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, said Thursday they are thankful to the BTA for having passed the Administrative, the Civil Service and the Education Codes that are essential to regional governance.



Sinarimbo, regional government minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said there are still other draft regional codes being studied now by BARMM’s parliament, led by Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim.



Ebrahim is the chairman of the central committee of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front whose two decades of peace talks with Malacañang resulted in the creation in 2019 of BARMM that replaced then the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.



Sinarimbo said the enactment into law of the Administrative, the Civil Service and the Education Codes disproved insinuations by skeptics and pessimists that the BARMM parliament has no sensible legislative agenda.

 

“These are regional edicts formulated via extensive consultation with the local communities, based on the peculiar socio-economic and geographical settings of BARMM, attuned to the region’s charter, the Republic Act 11054,” Sinarimbo said.



The RA 11054 is also known as the Bangsamoro Organic Law that voters in the core territory of BARMM ratified via a plebiscite in January 2019.



Sinarimbo said the COVID-19 pandemic has seriously affected the supposedly continuing effort of the 80-member regional parliament to pass more regional laws needed for the now 26-month BARMM to fully take off.



Among the draft BARMM laws still being deliberated on by the regional parliament are the proposed local government, election and internal revenue codes.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BANGSAMORO TRANSITION AUTHORITY
                                                      BARMM
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Nueva Ecija mayor gets 15 years over P60,000 graft
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Nueva Ecija mayor gets 15 years over P60,000 graft


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former mayor Lucio Uera of Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija may spend up to 15 years in prison for using P60,000 in public funds during...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP sues vaccine sale whistle-blower
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP sues vaccine sale whistle-blower


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The person who exposed the alleged sale of COVID-19 vaccine slots is now being accused by the police of involvement in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 State of calamity in Palawan amid COVID-19 surge
                              


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 June 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The entire province of Palawan has been placed under a state of calamity amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 OFW found dead in Saudi hotel room
                              


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 June 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
An overseas Filipino was found dead in his hotel room in Haradh, Saudi Arabia, according to an embassy report.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cop, village chief shot dead
                              


                              

                                                                  By Victor Martin |
                                 June 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A member of the Philippine National Police Aviation Group was gunned down in Capas, Tarlac on Tuesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Davao del Sur governor dies from COVID-19 complications
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Davao del Sur governor dies from COVID-19 complications


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"Governor Dodo as left many footprints in Davao del Sur that will be remembered for generations," Davao del Sur Governor Douglas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Algal bloom caused greenish water in Taal Lake, DENR says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Algal bloom caused greenish water in Taal Lake, DENR says


                              

                                                                  By Marlon Luistro |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Calabarzon identified on Wednesday a natural phenomenon called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Zamboanga City seeks probe into Badjao 'exodus' to Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Zamboanga City seeks probe into Badjao 'exodus' to Manila


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Salazar also asked the two departments for long-term solutions to protect indigenous peoples like the Badjaos from explo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 Boracay tourists held for tampered RT-PCR tests
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 Boracay tourists held for tampered RT-PCR tests


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Four tourists from Metro Manila were barred from entering Boracay on Tuesday night after they presented tampered reverse transcription-polymerase...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Advincula to receive &lsquo;red hat&rsquo; on June 18
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Advincula to receive ‘red hat’ on June 18


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
After several postponements, Manila Archbishop-elect Cardinal Jose Advincula confirmed yesterday that he is set to receive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with