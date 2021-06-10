



































































 




   







   















4 Boracay tourists held for tampered RT-PCR tests
Malay police chief Lt. Col. Don Dicksie de Dios said the tourists, who arrived from Negros Occidental, were intercepted at the Tabon Port in Barangay Caticlan.
ILOILO CITY, Philippines — Four tourists from Metro Manila were barred from entering Boracay on Tuesday night after they presented tampered reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test results.



“The RT-PCR test results that they presented appeared to be legitimate. However, these were tampered to a later date,” De Dios said.



A negative swab test taken 72 hours prior to travel is required for tourists entering Boracay.



The tourists were brought to the Aklan provincial quarantine facility in Kalibo, where they underwent swab test.



Last week, seven tourists from Luzon were held for presenting fake swab test results.



The Department of Justice ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the proliferation of fake RT-PCR test results presented by tourists entering Boracay.



The tourists will be charged for violation of Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act as well as falsification of public documents.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

