



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PNP sues vaccine sale whistle-blower
A nurse holds a vial of a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Hospital Posta Central in Santiago, on January 15, 2021.
AFP/Claudio Reyes

                     

                        

                           
PNP sues vaccine sale whistle-blower

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - June 10, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The person who exposed the alleged sale of COVID-19 vaccine slots is now being accused by the police of involvement in the scam.



The Philippine National Police (PNP) yesterday announced that it has also filed charges of estafa, violation of RA 11032 or the Anti-Red Tape Act and RA 10175 or the Anti-Cybercrime Prevention Act against Nina Ellaine Dizon-Cabrera.



PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the charges were filed by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) before the Mandaluyong prosecutor’s office on Monday.



The CIDG filed similar charges against Cyle Cedric Bonifacio and Mevlin Gutierrez.



Cabrera was the person who revealed the alleged scam when she posted on Twitter screenshots of conversations of a transaction between people for a COVID-19 vaccine slot in exchange for money.



However, Eleazar said they included Cabrera in the charge sheet after an investigation by the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) showed she also offered 50 to 100 vaccination slots in Mandaluyong City.



Maj. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro, CIDG director, gave the same explanation for Cabrera’s inclusion.



“Based on the technical investigation conducted by the ACG , there is a post on the social media account of Nina that she is offering 50 to 100 vaccination slots in Mandaluyong,” Ferro said in a text message to The STAR.



“So there is an intent to sell on the part of Nina so wedecided to include her in the cases that we referred,” he added.



Cabrera expressed disbelief over the PNP’s decision implicating her in a scam that she herself had exposed.



“I am completely baffled as to why I am being dragged into this scheme when in fact, I exposed the scam on my Twitter account last May 21, 2021,” she said.



Cabrera said she has yet to receive anything from the complainant.



Bonifacio, meanwhile, offered vaccine slots to a former classmate in his school and name-dropped Gutierrez, a volunteer firefighter and barangay aide, as his contact for a reservation, Eleazar said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 OFW found dead in Saudi hotel room
                              


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 June 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
An overseas Filipino was found dead in his hotel room in Haradh, Saudi Arabia, according to an embassy report.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 State of calamity in Palawan amid COVID-19 surge
                              


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 June 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The entire province of Palawan has been placed under a state of calamity amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 2 women held for P1.3 million shabu in Muntinlupa
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 June 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two alleged pushers were arrested for reportedly carrying P1.3 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu in Muntinlupa on Tuesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 8 barangay chiefs charged for super spreader events
                              


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 June 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A total of eight barangay captains have been charged over “super spreader” mass gatherings in different parts of the country, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Comelec shuts down offices for disinfection
                              


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 June 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Commission on Elections has physically closed some of its offices for disinfection.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 4 Boracay tourists held for tampered RT-PCR tests
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 Boracay tourists held for tampered RT-PCR tests


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Four tourists from Metro Manila were barred from entering Boracay on Tuesday night after they presented tampered reverse transcription-polymerase...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Nueva Ecija mayor gets 15 years over P60,000 graft
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Nueva Ecija mayor gets 15 years over P60,000 graft


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former mayor Lucio Uera of Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija may spend up to 15 years in prison for using P60,000 in public funds during...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Advincula to receive &lsquo;red hat&rsquo; on June 18
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Advincula to receive ‘red hat’ on June 18


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
After several postponements, Manila Archbishop-elect Cardinal Jose Advincula confirmed yesterday that he is set to receive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Navotas runs out of vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Navotas runs out of vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Navotas City government ran out of vaccines as it opened inoculation of first doses with the Russian brand Sputnik V...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Lightning kills 2 in Pangasinan
                              


                              

                                                                  By Eva Visperas |
                                 June 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two men died after they were struck by lightning in Barangay Angio in this town on Tuesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with