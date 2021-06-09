



































































 




   







   















ASF-hit barangays down to 19
In a virtual briefing, BAI director Reildrin Morales said only nine provinces were affected.
MANILA, Philippines — Only 19 barangays across the country recorded active cases of African swine fever (ASF) as of June 4, the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) reported yesterday.



In a virtual briefing, BAI director Reildrin Morales said only nine provinces were affected.



Data from the BAI shows that ASF cases were recorded in nine barangays in Leyte – three in Palo town, two in San Miguel and one each in Barugo, Burauen, Mahaplag and Tunga.



Northern Samar and Ilocos Norte each have two barangays with active cases of the swine disease.



Abra, Apayao, Mountain Province, Cagayan, Eastern Samar and Davao Occidental are the other provinces where certain barangays still have ASF cases.



At the height of the infections, 2,787 barangays in 523 towns and cities in 49 provinces were affected by the swine disease.



BAI records show that 475,638 hogs have been culled, with 64,704 farmers affected.



Morales said the government has provided compensation worth P1.55 billion to owners of 316,911 hogs, which had been culled.



He said only 176 samples were found positive for the swine disease in May compared to 520 in April. As of June 4, only seven samples tested positive for ASF.



In May, President Duterte declared a state of calamity throughout the country due to ASF.



                                                      AFRICAN SWINE FEVER
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
