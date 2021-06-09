



































































 




   







   















Manila opens Islamic cemetery

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jose Rodel Clapano (The Philippine Star) - June 9, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila city government inaugurated on Monday the first Islamic cemetery and cultural hall to pay tribute to Muslims who have brought honor to the nation’s capital.



Mayor Isko Moreno led the opening of the Islamic cemetery inside the Manila South Cemetery in San Andres district as part of the observance of the city’s 450th founding anniversary.



Moreno was joined by Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, Muslim Affairs Bureau director Shey Sakaluran Mohammad and other local officials.



He said the 2,400-square-meter cemetery would serve as a symbol to remind the youth about Manila’s history, culture and tradition.



“Muslims have long been neglected by the local government even as the city’s history showed that even before the Spaniards came, Manila has been the land of the rajahs,” Moreno said.



“They will be reminded of the continuing existence and sense of belonging sa ating mga kabataan so that we can erase biases and prejudice. We are all Filipinos, after all,” he added.



The mayor said the cemetery was built to address the Muslim community’s struggles to bury their dead, noting the lack of proper burial grounds in the city.



Mohammad expressed her gratitude to the city government.



“No Manila mayor has done more for our Muslim brothers and sisters and has stood up for us like Mayor Isko Moreno did,” she said.



Inspired by Manila’s Islamic cemetery, a bill requiring other local government units to allocate a public Muslim cemetery will be filed by Maguindanao Second District Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

