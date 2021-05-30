



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
11,136 marijuana plants seized in South Cotabato
This May 29, 2021 photo shows the marijuana plantation on a hill in Barangay Ned in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.
John Unson

                     

                        

                           
11,136 marijuana plants seized in South Cotabato

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Unson (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2021 - 1:31pm                           

                        


                        

                        
SOUTH COTABATO, Philippines — State operatives uprooted 11,136 marijuana shrubs planted in rows in an upland area in Barangay Ned in Lake Sebu town Saturday.



Combined personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 and units under the Police Regional Office-12 had also arrested the 42-year-old Elmo Casuyon Lozada, the alleged propagator of the marijuana plants.



The raid involved the PDEA-12, the 1204th Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 12, the Sarangani Provincial Mobile Force Company and the Lake Sebu municipal police, all under the Police Regional Office-12.



Police Major Bernard Francia of RMFB 12 and his deputy, Capt. Nixon Budikey, placed at no less than P3 million their estimate of the value of the confiscated marijuana plants.



The joint PDEA-police operation in Barangay Ned, a hinterland area in Lake Sebu town in South Cotabato, was premised on tips by vigilant residents aware of the presence of a marijuana farm in the area.



Two junior police officers, the Lieutenants Rex Tomales and Cristopher Sorongan, led the teams that raided the marijuana farm of Lozada.



The suspect is now detained, to be prosecuted for propagation marijuana plants, a violation of the Republic Act 9165, also known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LAKE SEBU
                                                      MARIJUANA
                                                      SOUTH COTABATO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 La Ni&ntilde;a ends &mdash; PAGASA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
La Niña ends — PAGASA


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
La Niña, which brought above normal rain in some parts of the country since last year, has ended, according to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 11 killed in Bulacan, Nueva Ecija drug stings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
11 killed in Bulacan, Nueva Ecija drug stings


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eleven suspects were killed in anti-drug operations in Bulacan and Nueva Ecija on Friday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Malaysia turns over 8 Abu Sayyaf bandits arrested in Sabah
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Malaysia turns over 8 Abu Sayyaf bandits arrested in Sabah


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malaysian authorities have turned over to the Philippine government eight Abu Sayyaf bandits arrested in Sabah three weeks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP eyes QR code system for promotions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP eyes QR code system for promotions


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police is eyeing to expand its quick response code system for the promotion of police officers.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Eastern Visayas logs rise in COVID-19 cases
                              


                              

                                                                  By Miriam Desacada |
                                 May 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Department of Health Eastern Visayas Center for Health Development reported 186 cases on Friday, the highest recorded in one day since January.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Iligan patrolman arrested for drug possession
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iligan patrolman arrested for drug possession


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"This is our warning to all police personnel involved in illegal activities, that kind of behavior of yours is not acceptable...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BARMM allocates P400 million for Marawi water supply project
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BARMM allocates P400 million for Marawi water supply project


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. and Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim are to expand the water supply system in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Customs, DENR seize illegal wildlife shipment
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Customs, DENR seize illegal wildlife shipment


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Customs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, in cooperation with the Department of Environment and Natural...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Water service cut-off in 39 barangays
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Water service cut-off in 39 barangays


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Water will do a cut-and-plug activity on the old mainline along Ortigas Avenue near EDSA in Barangay Ugong Norte, Quezon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Mindoro clash death toll rises to 3
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 May 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A police officer who was wounded in an encounter with communist rebels in Magsaysay, Oriental Mindoro on Friday night died while being treated in a hospital yesterday, bringing the death toll to three.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with