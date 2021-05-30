



































































 




   







   















Sacks of bomb chemicals seized in Sibugay

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Roel PareÃ±o (The Philippine Star) - May 30, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Fifty-three sacks of ammonium nitrate, four blasting caps and detonating cords were seized in a raid on the house of a carpenter in Olutanga, Zamboanga Sibugay yesterday.



Col. Albert Larubis, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, said Buddy Pawaki Asamuddin, 45, a resident of Purok 1 in Barangay Pulo Mabao, was apprehended.



“The suspect was arrested for violation of Republic Active 9516 or the unlawful manufacture, sale, acquisition, disposition or possession of explosive or incendiary device,” Larubis said.



Initial investigation showed the explosives will be used for blast fishing, but Larubis expressed concern that those could end up in the hands of terrorists.



He said Asamuddin is under tactical debriefing to determine the source of the bomb chemicals.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

