Central Luzonâs gastronomic event to feature flavors of Pampanga
This composite photo shows sisig, a staple of Kapampangan cuisine, and sisig empanada.
Central Luzon's gastronomic event to feature flavors of Pampanga

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2021 - 9:35pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism is set to hold a gastronomic event that will highlight the diverse culinary heritage and rich food history of Central Luzon, particularly the country’s “culinary capital,” Pampanga.



Called “Flavors of Pampanga: Manyaman!,” the culinary event that will take place in Clark, Pampanga on Friday will feature cooking demonstrations of culinary experts as well as chef from hotels from Clark.





The DOT is inviting the public to take part in this gastronomic event.



It will be live-streamed on the Facebook page of DOT-Region III.



“Pampanga is a leading proponent of culinary tourism in the Philippines and we would like to thank everyone from this region who have supported, promoted, and furthered culinary tourism. The desire to eat good food and immerse oneself in a culture through its cuisine is a powerful motivator for traveling,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette-Romulo Puyat said.



Aside from “Flavors of Pampanga: Manyaman!,” the DOT’s Central Luzon Regional Office is also cooking up another food event called  “¡SABROSO! – A Filipino and Spanish Food Fair.”



This event, slated November this year, will showcase the Filipino dishes influenced by Spanish people. These are expected to be prepared by celebrity chefs from Central Luzon.



“Food is one of the strengths of the region and we want to enrich tourists’ experience by sharing with them our heritage and culture through our food,” Puyat said.



“We will conduct food mapping for the provinces of Pampanga and Bulacan so that we have an inventory of the heirloom dishes and where all ingredients are coming from. This will be significant in a more sustainable culinary tourism plan,” concluded Puyat,” she added.



Puyat said that the DOT is crafting a “Farm, Food and Pilgrimage Tour” for the provinces of Pampanga, Tarlac and Nueva Ecija. 



This gastronomic pilgrimage tour will cover farm-to-table activities, trying out authentic Kapampangan dishes while enjoying a view of Mt. Arayat.



It will also include a visit to Herencia de Bacolor farm resort in Pampanga, the iconic Monasterio de Tarlac, the Dueg-Kapya Ken in San Clemente, Tarlac, which has breathtaking views, and the Mudita Glamping Resort in San Jose, Tarlac, where rooms are made of nipa huts and stand in the middle of rice field.  



In Nueva Ecija, the DOT said tourists can visit the Argamosa Farm, a Balinese-inspired resort with farm-to-table activities, the scenic Colosboa Hills, and Mt. Bulaylay in Cuyapo, as well as the Shrine of the Holy Face of Jesus in Nampicuan.  



Meanwhile, the DOT-Region III will launch the Slow Food, Slow Travel Caravan” featuring slow food of Bacolor, Lubao and Sasmuan heirloom recipes in Pampanga.



“Slow food is a concept that seeks to preserve traditional cuisines and promotes sustainable preparation of food,” the DOT said.



Local tourists can now visit Pampanga for leisure with safety and health protocols in place.



However, since NCR Plus, comprising Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, remain under general community quarantine “with heightened restrictions” until May 31, residents from these areas are only allowed to go out of the bubble for essential travels.



The DOT has been ramping up the country as a culinary destination in the world.



Last September, it also held a food and travel trade fair called “Kain Na!” a blended edition of the food event that features food tourism exchanges.



Among the food tourism destinations showcased then include Pampanga, Bicol, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Laguna, Davao, Bacolod, Manila, Iloilo, and Baguio. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

