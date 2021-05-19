



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Flashfloods hit General Santos City, South Cotabato areas
A flooded farming village in Banga town in South Cotabato.
The STAR/John Unson

                     

                        

                           
Flashfloods hit General Santos City, South Cotabato areas

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Unson (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2021 - 11:34am                           

                        


                        

                        
KORONADAL CITY, Philippines — Flashfloods swept through villages in General Santos City and in several towns in South Cotabato province midnight Tuesday following torrential rains.



The disaster risk reduction management councils in General Santos City and in South Cotabato have dispatched emergency responders to the flooded areas.



Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, said Wednesday he ordered Task Force GenSan and the 601st Infantry Brigade to help in the emergency response operations of the local government units in the flooded areas.



"Our troops are trained calamity and disaster response operators. They are ready to help these LGUs," Uy said.



South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo, Jr. has dispatched emergency responders to Barangay Panay in Banga town where agricultural communities were flooded due to heavy rain.



Flashfloods swept through more than 20 areas in General Santos City Tuesday night, according to local officials and key members of the city disaster risk reduction and management council.



The Police Regional Office-12 is providing manpower support flood response efforts of the General Santos City government and the office of South Cotabato’s provincial governor.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GENERAL SANTOS CITY
                                                      SOUTH COTABATO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Few cops engaged in extramarital affairs – Eleazar
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 May 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Monday dismissed public perception that policemen are womanizers.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 39 ‘junk’ cars of NCRPO hit by fire
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 May 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Thirty-nine vehicles of the National Capital Region Police Office were destroyed in a fire that struck the NCRPO impounding area at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City on Monday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PGH to resume surgical procedures
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 May 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine General Hospital is looking to resume conducting surgical procedures for indigent patients next week after a fire broke out at the state-owned facility on Sunday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Swine fever spreads to Catbalogan, Calbayog
                              


                              

                                                                  By Miriam Desacada |
                                 May 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
African swine fever has spread to the cities of Calbayog and Catbalogan in Samar, the Department of Agriculture (DA)-Eastern Visayas regional office confirmed yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Caloocan resort guests urged to quarantine
                              


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 May 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Caloocan government yesterday appealed to hundreds of Gubat sa Ciudad resort guests, who still cannot be reached by contact tracers, to undergo self-quarantine.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Flashfloods hit General Santos City, South Cotabato areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Flashfloods hit General Santos City, South Cotabato areas


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The disaster risk reduction management councils in General Santos City and in South Cotabato have dispatched emergency responders...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Misamis lawmaker gets COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 May 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Misamis Oriental congressman and Deputy Speaker Henry Oaminal confirmed yesterday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bersong Euro-Pinoy goes to Zamboanga
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 May 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The European Union brings the “Bersong Euro-Pinoy” literary festival to this city on Friday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 North Cotabato town village locked down
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 May 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The municipal Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases in Carmen, North Cotabato has placed an entire barangay on lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 New Batangas top cop named
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 May 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Batangas police has a new director.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with