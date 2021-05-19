Highest heat index recorded in 5 Luzon areas

DAGUPAN CITY, Philippines — Five areas in Luzon have recorded the highest computed heat index or the temperature as felt by the human body.

Data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) show that this city registered the highest heat index at 53 degrees Celsius last Friday.

On May 8, the heat index here was recorded at 51 degrees Celsius.

Sangley Point in Cavite, Port Area in Manila and Infanta in Quezon recorded 48 degrees Celsius on March 18, March 19 and April 2, respectively.

Ambulong town in Batangas logged 46 degrees Celsius on April 1.

PAGASA said an area with a heat index of 41degrees Celsius to 51 degrees Celsius is in the “danger” level as it could trigger cramps and exhaustion, which could result in heat stroke with continued activity.