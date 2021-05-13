Founder of Baguio's famous 'Good Taste' passes away due to COVID complications

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The man who started the famous Good Taste restaurant in Baguio City over three decades ago succumbed to COVID-related complications on Wednesday, May 12.

Alfredo Go, 65, best remembered as a jolly and generous friend and good boss to his restaurant crew, built Good Taste, a by-word in the resto world in Baguio, Benguet and perhaps throughout the rest of Northern Luzon.

Good Taste, which is also popular among tourists, has two buildings in Baguio's Central Business District.

Good Taste also put up poultry and hog farms to supply its needs for fresh pork, chicken and other ingredients for its famous authentic Chinese dishes.

Residents and tourists alike frequent Good Taste restaurant because of their large family servings.

Good Taste, known as a venue for large gatherings, announced a 15-day suspension of operations last November after a cluster of COVID-19 infections was reported there.