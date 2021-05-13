#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
Founder of Baguio's famous 'Good Taste' passes away due to COVID complications
This November 2019 file image shows Good Taste Cafe & Restaurant in Baguio City
Google Street View

Founder of Baguio's famous 'Good Taste' passes away due to COVID complications

Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - May 13, 2021 - 1:55pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The man who started the famous Good Taste restaurant in Baguio City over three decades ago succumbed to COVID-related complications on Wednesday, May 12.

Alfredo Go, 65, best remembered as a jolly and generous friend and good boss to his restaurant crew, built Good Taste, a by-word in the resto world in Baguio, Benguet and perhaps throughout the rest of Northern Luzon. 

Good Taste, which is also popular among tourists, has two buildings in Baguio's Central Business District.

Good Taste also put up poultry and hog farms to supply its needs for fresh pork, chicken and other ingredients for its famous authentic Chinese dishes.

Residents and tourists alike frequent Good Taste restaurant because of their large family servings.

Good Taste, known as a venue for large gatherings, announced a 15-day suspension of operations last November after a cluster of COVID-19 infections was reported there.

BAGUIO CITY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tycoons push Nayong Pilipino vaccination center
By Iris Gonzales | May 13, 2021 - 12:00am
The proposed mega vaccination center at the Nayong Pilipino property in Parañaque’s Entertainment City would help the Philippines achieve herd immunity, tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. said in a television...
Nation
fbfb
Psychological incapacity a legal, not medical, concept – SC
By Evelyn Macairan | May 13, 2021 - 12:00am
The Supreme Court has ruled that psychological incapacity, often used as a ground for nullity of marriages, is a legal concept and not a medical condition.
Nation
fbfb
5 BIFF bandits slain in Maguindanao clash
By by With reportsfrom John Unson, Mike Frialde, AP | May 13, 2021 - 12:00am
Five members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters were killed in an encounter with soldiers in Datu Paglas town yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
566,000 quarantine violators held
By Emmanuel Tupas | May 13, 2021 - 12:00am
At least 566,000 people were apprehended in the past three months for violating minimum health protocols.
Nation
fbfb
Green groups hit jab facility
By Helen Flores | May 13, 2021 - 12:00am
Environmental groups and civil society organizations yesterday opposed the planned mega vaccine center at the Nayong Pilipino complex in Parañaque City.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Founder of Baguio's famous 'Good Taste' passes away due to COVID complications
Founder of Baguio's famous 'Good Taste' passes away due to COVID complications
By Artemio Dumlao | 47 minutes ago
Good Taste, which is also popular among tourists, has two buildings in Baguio's Central Business District.
Nation
fbfb
4 dead in Zamboanga del Sur road mishap
By Roel PareÃ±o | May 13, 2021 - 12:00am
Four persons died when a motorcycle collided with a truck in Dinas, Zamboanga del Sur on Tuesday.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon PNP personnel dies of COVID-19
By Emmanuel Tupas | May 13, 2021 - 12:00am
A 48-year-old non-uniformed personnel of the Philippine National Police died of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Nation
fbfb
CebuPac transports COVID-19 vaccines to Visayas and Mindanao
By Richmond Mercurio | May 13, 2021 - 12:00am
Cebu Pacific transported about 70,000 COVID-19 vaccines to the Visayas and Mindanao in the past two days.
Nation
fbfb
San Juan starts inoculating citizens with Pfizer vaccine
San Juan starts inoculating citizens with Pfizer vaccine
20 hours ago
This is the first batch of Pfizer vaccines from the World Health Organization's COVAX Facility that was distributed to...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with