Quezon City sets up 295 feeding Stations

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has set up feeding stations in day care centers in the city to provide healthy meals to poor families during the pandemic.

Mayor Joy Belmonte said a total of 295 feeding stations were established in the city as part of #GrowQC feeding program.

“The stations can feed up to 100 families per day. Every day, we give nutritious meals to 29,500 families,” Belmonte said.

QC Social Services Development Department (SSDD) head Fe Macale said most of the beneficiaries are residents severely affected by the pandemic.

“Many of the beneficiaries are those who lost their jobs during the health crisis. We will continue to provide free and nutritious meals every day while Metro Manila remains under modified enhanced community quarantine,” Macale said.

According to the city government, the meals were prepared by the nutritionist-dietitians of SSDD with the help of day care workers and parent-volunteers.

The ingredients were sourced from the city’s urban farms in New Greenland in Barangay Bagong Silangan, Villa Viena in Barangay Novaliches and Sitio Uno in Barangay North Fairview.

“Aside from providing nutritious meals to our residents, we are able to provide additional income to urban farmers,” Belmonte said.

“This program also promotes the importance of urban farming. We urge residents to have their own urban garden in their backyards. The city is ready to help them start,” she added.

Apart from the feeding stations, a mobile kitchen is also going around Quezon City to bring healthy meals to the communities.

The #GrowQC program is part of the city government’s action plan on food security, which aims to address hunger, ensure food sustainability and support local farmers.