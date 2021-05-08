Baguio, San Fernando to open tourism bubble

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Baguio and San Fernando in La Union agreed yesterday to open a so-called ”Summit and Sea Travel Experience Tourism Bubble.”

Under a memorandum of agreement signed at the Manor Hotel, individuals, family or groups of people will be allowed to go on same-day round trip, overnight or up to five days “to see and feel the cool highland mountains of Baguio City and the temperature breeze of the coves, beaches and waters of San Fernando in a convenient and safe manner.”

The two cities will allow interchange of tourists, with entry protocols and destinations limited to registered accommodation establishments and approved sites and attractions.

Visitors from areas under general community quarantine or modified GCQ will be allowed to enter the bubble using a single registration and unified health and safety protocols.

Tourists must register at visita.baguio.gov.ph for their QR pass.

A point-to-point transportation system will be laid out.