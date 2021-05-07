#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^

Quezon City pilots mall-based vaccination sites

Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - May 7, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government is conducting a dry run of four additional mall-based vaccination sites to cater to residents and staff who belong to priority categories.

The new vaccination sites, which prioritized barangay-assisted bookings, were set up in SM City Sta. Mesa, SM Fairview, Robinsons Magnolia and Robinsons Novaliches this week.

A similar vaccination site was also established in SM North last month.

Mayor Joy Belmonte said the objective of the initiative is to make the process easier and more accessible for senior citizens and individuals with comorbidities who are not capable of booking a vaccination appointment online.

“This is part of our efforts to make it as easy as possible for our residents to get a shot and be protected against COVID-19,” she said.

Aside from preparing the venue, the malls also provided the medical personnel for the inoculation program.

Business permits and licensing department head Margie Santos said the partnership with malls allows the city government to speed up its inoculation drive against COVID-19 and addresses the lack of available healthcare workers who will conduct the vaccination among residents.

“Our private partners provide us with venue and manpower. In return, we provide them vaccines and supervision in administering these. These partnerships not only help ramp up our vaccination drive but also increases foot traffic in commercial areas that can help businesses recover amid the pandemic,” Santos said.

With more essential workers and priority residents getting their vaccines, Belmonte described the partnership as a “win-win situation” for both the health and economy.

The city government also partnered with academic institutions, including the University of the Philippines and Ateneo de Manila University, for the vaccination program.

It also rolled out a mobile hospital program to directly bring the vaccines to priority residents living in areas far from existing vaccination sites.

Last week, Quezon City also announced its plan to open a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site to make the inoculation faster, especially for drivers of public utility vehicles.

The drive-through site will be activated once the city government receives the go-signal for the inoculation of individuals belonging to the A4 priority group, which includes other essential workers such as market vendors, public utility vehicle drivers and frontline personnel in the education sector.

COVID-19 VACCINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOT reiterates safety protocols after Davao resort hosts too many guests
DOT reiterates safety protocols after Davao resort hosts too many guests
By Rosette Adel | 4 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Thursday reiterated that health and safety protocols must be observed following a reported violation...
Nation
fbfb
Magalong, regional DILG disagree on StaySafe contact-tracing app
Magalong, regional DILG disagree on StaySafe contact-tracing app
By Artemio Dumlao | 5 hours ago
Magalong said on Tuesday that he cannot vouch for the tracing application as "highly reliable". Magalong said the DILG is...
Nation
fbfb
Marikina to get Sputnik vaccines next &ndash; Galvez
Marikina to get Sputnik vaccines next – Galvez
By Christina Mendez | 1 day ago
National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. has assured Mayor Marcelino Teodoro that Marikina...
Nation
fbfb
2 wanted rapists fall
By Emmanuel Tupas | May 6, 2021 - 12:00am
Police arrested the No. 9 most wanted fugitive in Quezon City on Tuesday.
Nation
fbfb
17 NPA rebels, 7 BIFF men surrender
By John Unson | May 6, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippine Army announced yesterday the surrender of 17 New People’s Army rebels in Bukidnon.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
MMDA sets heat stroke break for enforcers
MMDA sets heat stroke break for enforcers
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has reimplemented its 30-minute “heat stroke break” for its employees...
Nation
fbfb
Lawmakers push for ABS-CBN&rsquo;s return on air
Lawmakers push for ABS-CBN’s return on air
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
Proponents of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal in Congress yesterday vowed continued support for the return of the network...
Nation
fbfb
73 abandoned elderly get vaccine jabs in Valenzuela
73 abandoned elderly get vaccine jabs in Valenzuela
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
At least 73 abandoned senior citizens in Valenzuela were inoculated with Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor Rex Gatchalian...
Nation
fbfb
Government urged: Buy high from pork producers
Government urged: Buy high from pork producers
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
An economist-lawmaker yesterday pushed for urgent measures to lower the country’s 4.5-percent inflation rate amid the...
Nation
fbfb
Bacolod mayor cleared of graft, malversation
Bacolod mayor cleared of graft, malversation
By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 hour ago
Mayor Evelio Leonardia and two other city government officials have been cleared of the charges filed against them in connection...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with