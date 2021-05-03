#VACCINEWATCHPH
DILG approves deployment of over 5,000 contact tracers in NCR
DILG officer-in-charge Undersecretary Bernardo Florece said they would prioritize displaced workers in the informal sector for the hiring of 4,754 contact tracers through the Department of Labor and Employment.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos, file

(Philstar.com) - May 3, 2021 - 5:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Interior Department, together with the Labor and Employment Department and the Metro Manila Development Authority signed the implementing guidelines for the hiring, training, and deployment of some 5,754 contact tracers in Metro Manila.

In a statement, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said that 13,304 have already applied, and 2,696 have already been assessed/qualified for the three-month program starting in May.

The Department of Labor and Employment allocated P280.714-million for the three months’ salary of 5,754 contract tracers at P537/day which is the minimum wage rate at the National Capital Region under its TUPAD program.

“We thank DOLE for allocating more funds for the hiring of contact tracers,” Año said during the virtual signing with DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III and MMDA Chairman Benjamin Abalos Jr.

"With the help of this initiative, we can prevent the continued spread of the coronavirus while providing employment to our countrymen severely affected by the pandemic."

Of the 5,754 new contact tracers, the DILG disclosed their deployment plan as follows: 

  • 1,347 will be deployed in Quezon City
  • 713 in Caloocan City
  • 707 in Manila
  • 349 in Pasig
  • 333 in Taguig;
  • 302 in Parañaque
  • 278 in Valenzuela;
  • 259 in Makati;
  • 234 in Muntinlupa;
  • 268 in Las Piñas;
  • 209 in Marikina.

The remaining 192 will be in Pasay; 171 in Mandaluyong; 161 in Navotas; 152 in Malabon; 47 in San Juan; and 32 in Pateros.

The DILG earlier in January deployed 2,381 contact tracers to the NCR for a six-month contract until June. In March, the DILG deployed an additional 802 contact tracers composed of police officers and BFP personnel from other parts of the country under the low-risk category.

All the contact tracers are assigned to the Local Contact Tracing Task Forces under the supervision of the City/Municipal Health Officers of the LGUs.

The department is also set to train new CTs using a module developed by the Local Government Academy, Department of Health-Metro Manila Center for Health Development, and Philippine Public Safety College.

Newly-hired contact tracers will also be provided personal protective equipment, enrolled in GSIS Group Personal Accident Insurance, and will undergo orientations on safety and health.

On the other hand, the MMDA is tasked to assist in the dissemination of information on the hiring of TUPAD contact tracers, monitor the implementation of the project, and help in the proper dissemination of information of the project.

