COVID-19 modular facility opens in Batangas City
Inside a COVID-19 modular isolation facility.
Photo courtesy of The Filipino Connection

COVID-19 modular facility opens in Batangas City

Marlon Luistro (Philstar.com) - May 1, 2021 - 4:41pm

BATANGAS CITY, Philippines (The Filipino Connection) — A newly-buillt COVID-19 modular isolation facility was formally opened at the Batangas Medical Center (BatMC) here on Friday morning.

Authorities said can help ease the country’s healthcare system, some of which reached critical levels amid the surging number of cases.

“This is like our response especially at the time of the pandemic. We all know that we’re really lacking especially in ICU for patients requiring severe or critical management,” said DOH Undersecretary and COVID treatment czar Dr. Leopoldo Vega, in an ambush interview with reporters, hours after Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremonies.

Also present in the said opening were Maria Francia Laxamana, DOH Assistant Secretary of Health, Field Implementation and Coordination Team, Dir. Paula Sydiongco, Director III of the Calabarzon Center for Health Development, BatMc medical chief Dr. Ramoncito Magnaye and other national and local health officials.

The modular facility built within a 3,678 meter rotonda lot fronting BATMC consists of three facilities. This includes one unit with 10 intensive care units with CCTV monitoring for moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. Another unit has 21 rooms for isolation and monitoring of mild symptoms.

Aside from the treatment facilities for patients, a makeshift dormitory with 22 rooms was also built. This was to accommodate 44 healthcare professionals who will attend to the said COVID-19 patients.

With completed civil works and medical equipment now being set-up, the Department of Public Works and Highways said the facility should be ready by the first week of  May 2021 “to accommodate the surge in cases including spillover patients from Metro Manila and the neighboring provinces in Calabarzon and MIMAROPA regions.

BatMC medical chief Dr. Ramoncito Magnaye likewise thanked the DPWH for finding ways to support the need for capacity expansion as the medical community of BatMC scrambles to find more space for treating COVID-19 patients.

In the previous days, 78% of the hospital’s 85 COVID-19 isolation beds have already been occupied. Having additional beds would likewise give the hospital some “breathing space” to accommodate more COVID-19 patients requiring treatment.

A report from DOH Calabarzon said as of Friday, Batangas has 23,333 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4390 active cases, 712 deaths and 18,231 recoveries.

The region logged 1,186 new cases, bringing the total number to 132,306 since the start of the pandemic, with 24,648 active cases.

 

The Filipino Connection is a regional partner of Philstar.com.

