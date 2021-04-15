#VACCINEWATCHPH
Potential 'Bising' now a severe tropical storm
The severe tropical storm with the international name “Surigae” was located 1,095 kilometers east of Mindanao, packing peak winds of 95 km per hour and gusts of up to 115 kph.
PAGASA

(Philstar.com) - April 15, 2021 - 12:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — A tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility intensified into severe tropical storm Thursday morning, the state weather bureau said.

The severe tropical storm with the international name “Surigae” was located 1,095 kilometers east of Mindanao, packing peak winds of 95 km per hour and gusts of up to 115 kph. It was heading west at 10 kph.

PAGASA said it developed into severe tropical storm at 8 a.m. It is expected to reach typhoon category in the next 36 hours and may continuously intensify.

“Surigae” may enter PAR between Thursday evening and Friday morning. Once it is inside the country’s jurisdiction, it will be called “Bising.”

PAGASA said the severe tropical storm has no direct effect in any part of the country at the moment.

“However, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices, especially those situated over the eastern portions of Southern Luzon and Visayas, are advised to continuously monitor for updates on this tropical cyclone,” the weather bureau said.

“Considering the uncertainty in the track forecast of this tropical cyclone, a westward shift in the current forecast track may result in potentially significant impacts over the aforementioned areas over the weekend (April 17-18) and onto Monday (April 19),” it added.

On average, the Philippines gets around 20 tropical cyclones each year.

Forecast positions and intensities

  • Friday morning: 885 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (severe tropical storm)
  • Saturday morning: 600 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar (typhoon)
  • Sunday morning: 450 km east of Juban, Sorsogon (typhoon)
  • Monday morning: 470 km east of Daet, Camarine Norte (typhoon)

Gaea Katreena Cabico

