Tacloban Airport sustains damage from bad weather

MANILA, Philippines — The terminal building of the Tacloban Airport sustained damage from heavy rains and strong winds that occurred on Monday night, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported yesterday.

The building’s glass panel was shattered and the hinges in some of its doors were misaligned.

A portion of the ceiling and roofing were torn, according to CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio.

He said the aircraft airstair or passenger steps were toppled down by the wind.

Airport personnel cleared the area of debris and fixed the damage.

A departing passenger was injured after he stepped on a piece of glass.

Operations at the airport immediately returned to normal.

Three major commercial flights and a sweeper flight were able to land and take off safely before noon, Apolonio said.