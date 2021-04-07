#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^

Tacloban Airport sustains damage from bad weather

Rudy Santos (The Philippine Star) - April 7, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The terminal building of the Tacloban Airport sustained damage from heavy rains and strong winds that occurred on Monday night, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported yesterday.

The building’s glass panel was shattered and the hinges in some of its doors were misaligned.

A portion of the ceiling and roofing were torn, according to CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio.

He said the aircraft airstair or passenger steps were toppled down by the wind.

Airport personnel cleared the area of debris and fixed the damage.

A departing passenger was injured after he stepped on a piece of glass.

Operations at the airport immediately returned to normal.

Three major commercial flights and a sweeper flight were able to land and take off safely before noon, Apolonio said.

TACLOBAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOT: Malay gov&rsquo;t launches probe into alleged &lsquo;super-spreader&rsquo; party in Boracay
DOT: Malay gov’t launches probe into alleged ‘super-spreader’ party in Boracay
By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Tuesday praised the Municipal Government of Malay for initiating an investigation into the party...
Nation
fbfb
Erap sedated, moved to ICU &ndash; Jinggoy
Erap sedated, moved to ICU – Jinggoy
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Former president and Manila mayor Joseph Estrada has been transferred to the intensive care unit, according to his son and...
Nation
fbfb
&lsquo;Metro Manila mayors agree to get vaccinated&rsquo;
‘Metro Manila mayors agree to get vaccinated’
By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Local chief executives in Metro Manila have agreed to get inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines, Parañaque Mayor Edwin...
Nation
fbfb
QC Mayor Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19 anew
QC Mayor Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19 anew
8 days ago
In a statement, the mayor said her symptoms are mild and she will be able to continue working while in quarantine at a community...
Nation
fbfb
New bridge connects 13 seaside villages to Cotabato City
New bridge connects 13 seaside villages to Cotabato City
3 days ago
Thirteen barangays in the western coast of Maguindanao are now connected by a new P108-million bridge to this city, something...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
50 more railway personnel get virus
By Richmond Mercurio | April 7, 2021 - 12:00am
More railway personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 following a mass testing initiative started by the Department of Transportation last week.
Nation
fbfb
Caloocan mayor, 65, gets priority jab
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | April 7, 2021 - 12:00am
Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan said yesterday he was vaccinated against COVID-19 during the vaccination drive for senior citizens last week, days before mayors were allowed to get the jab as frontliners.
Nation
fbfb
NCR’s reversal to ECQ hurting Philippine tourism
By Elijah Felice Rosales | April 7, 2021 - 12:00am
Tourist destinations nationwide are reeling from Metro Manila’s reversal to enhanced community quarantine as the number of visitor arrivals collapsed during the first week of the ECQ implementation.
Nation
fbfb
Libreng Sakay serves 13,378 Commuters
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 7, 2021 - 12:00am
At least 13,378 stranded commuters in areas included in the the National Capital Region or NCR Plus Bubble have benefited from the Libreng Sakay program of the Philippine National Police
Nation
fbfb
CA justice, wife catch COVID-19
By Raymund Catindig | April 7, 2021 - 12:00am
A justice of the Court of Appeals and his politician wife have tested positive for COVID.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with