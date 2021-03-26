#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
Another armed group in Maguindanao surrender to CIDG
Major Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro inspects the M203 rifle surrendered by a five-member armed group from Parang, Maguindanao.
Philstar.com/John Unson

Another armed group in Maguindanao surrender to CIDG

John Unson (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2021 - 6:00pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Another armed group from Parang town surrendered to the police Friday, just 24 hours after ten from the same area turned in their firearms and pledged to reform for good.

Gulam Poloyagan, Lumayon Guiameron, Sanodin Tando, Haisam Maliwanag and Omar Ramalan Malinawag yielded to Police Major Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, during a simple rite on Friday morning at the office here of the CIDG-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Ferro said the five men were former followers of the erstwhile Parang Mayor Ibrahim Ibay, whose third and last term as elected official ended on June 30, 2019.

Parang is a seaside town in the first district of Maguindanao province.

Poloyagan and his companions immediately decided to surrender to the CIDG-BAR after learning that a ten-member private armed group also from Parang, identified with Talib Abu, who also served as mayor in the municipality, handed over assorted firearms to Ferro on Thursday, in the presence of reporters.

The group, led by Ambie Anso Bansil, first sent surrender feelers to two CIDG-BAR officials, Major Esmael Madin and Col. Tom Tuzon, and to their counterpart in Zamboanga del Sur, Lt. Col. Cyrus Belarmino, who is CIDG’s provincial officer in the province.

The CIDG-BAR collected a total of 15 firearms from the two private armed groups that included a .50 caliber Barrett sniper’s rifle, an M203 rifle fitted with a grenade launcher and an M14 assault rifle.

Ferro said he was elated with the surrender of the two private armed groups.

He said their voluntary gesture complemented the normalization agenda of the bilateral peace process of Malacañang and the regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION AND DETECTION GROUP-NATIONAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dacera mom, Makati cops face charges
Dacera mom, Makati cops face charges
By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Five men accused of raping and killing flight attendant Christine Dacera yesterday filed charges against Dacera’s mother,...
Nation
fbfb
Baguio court orders police to stop red-tagging youth leaders, groups on social media
Baguio court orders police to stop red-tagging youth leaders, groups on social media
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
A Baguio judge on Wednesday ordered the Cordillera police to stop posting or distributing materials that tag youth activists...
Nation
fbfb
Lipa bishop, priests contract COVID-19, ask for prayers
Lipa bishop, priests contract COVID-19, ask for prayers
By Marlon Luistro | 5 days ago
Garcera also asked all priests in the Archdiocese of Lipa to offer their Masses, Holy Hours and recitation of the rosary for...
Nation
fbfb
QC gov't to provide incentives for cops enforcing curfew, health protocols
QC gov't to provide incentives for cops enforcing curfew, health protocols
5 days ago
"The city government will be enforcing stricter monitoring of the implementation of health protocols with the help of QCPD...
Nation
fbfb
Couple dies in fire
Couple dies in fire
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
An elderly couple died when a fire razed their two-story house in Barangay Roxas District, Quezon City before dawn yeste...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Moreno warns fake swab testing centers
Moreno warns fake swab testing centers
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has signed an executive order authorizing barangay captains to impose lockdowns amid reports of fake...
Nation
fbfb
COVID-19 reproduction rate in Metro Manila slows to 1.91
COVID-19 reproduction rate in Metro Manila slows to 1.91
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The reproduction rate of COVID-19 in Metro Manila dropped to 1.91 on Wednesday from 1.99 the previous day, the OCTA Research...
Nation
fbfb
Sinas back to work after 14-day quarantine
Sinas back to work after 14-day quarantine
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas returned to work yesterday after completing the mandatory 14-day quar...
Nation
fbfb
Over 13,000 frontliners in Quezon City vaccinated
Over 13,000 frontliners in Quezon City vaccinated
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
A total of 13,464 health workers and ther frontliners in Quezon City have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines, according...
Nation
fbfb
MRT to deploy buses during Holy Week
By Ghio Ong | March 26, 2021 - 12:00am
The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 will deploy augmentation buses to transport commuters during Holy Week.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with