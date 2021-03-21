#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
QC gov't to provide incentives for cops enforcing curfew, health protocols
Police officers man a checkpoint along Kalayaan Avenue in Quezon City on Friday to enforce health protocols following an increase in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.
The STAR/Boy Santos

QC gov't to provide incentives for cops enforcing curfew, health protocols

(Philstar.com) - March 21, 2021 - 11:56am

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City local government will be incentivizing police officers for issuing ordinance violation receipts as the deployment of cops to enforce quarantine protocols continues. 

In a statement sent to reporters, the city government disclosed that Mayor Joy Belmonte issued a memorandum forming an incentive system "that will recognize the policemen's efforts in ensuring the implementation of minimum health standards in the city, specifically in public transportations, commercial establishments, and special concern lockdown areas in the city."

To recall, the uniform Metro Manila curfew officially began last Monday and saw the deployment of over 9,000 cops across the metro to tighten curfew enforcement and "compel" the public to follow health protocols. 

"The city government will be enforcing stricter monitoring of the implementation of health protocols with the help of QCPD led by Police Brig. Gen. Danilo Macerin," said Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte in the statement.

"To further encourage our 16 police stations in our enforcement, we will be initiating a non-cash, outputs-based incentive system for them," she also said. 

The latest data from the PNP Administrative Support for COVID-19 Task Force show that over the past week, police forces accosted more than 19,000 quarantine violators, 5,300 of whom were arrested.

According to Belmonte, the move is meant to "heighten the enforcement of health protocols in the city's 142 barangays, following the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks." All violators apprehended in the city will have to pay their respective penalties within seven days of issuance at the DPOS and City Treasurer's Office at the Quezon City Hall, or at satellite offices in QC.

With the memorandum's signing, police station commanders will intensify foot patrols in the following areas:

  • The city's special lockdown areas
  • Barangays with high cases
  • Tambayan areas such as basketball courts
  • Transport terminals and footbridges
  • Public transportation hubs including tricycles
  • Public markets and commercial establishments
  • Government facilities and places of worship
  • Areas where violations of health protocols are regularly observed or reported

According to the city information office, each police station will also be made to submit a daily report outlining the total number of ordinance violation receipts issued and highlighting the top three violations and barangays and establishments where most violations occurred.

The Department of Public Order and Safety will then analyze the reports and will forward them to the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, which will in turn issue recommendations as to where enforcement operations should be focused or re-focused.

As it currently stands, the following areas remain under special concern lockdown within Quezon City: 

  • Portion of Durian Street, Barangay Pasong Tamo - starting February 25

  • L. Pascual Street, Barangay Baesa – starting February 26 

  • De Los Santos Compound, Heavenly Drive, Barangay San Agustin – starting March 1

  • No. 46 K-9th Street, Barangay West Kamias expanded to No. 46-50, K-9th Street, Barangay West Kamias – starting March 3 and 8

  • 49 & 51 E Rodriguez Sr. Ave., Barangay Doña Josefa – starting March 4

  • Paul Street and Thaddeus Street, Jordan Park Homes Subdivision, Doña Carmen, Barangay Commonwealth – starting March 4

  • No. 237 Apo Street, Barangay Maharlika – starting March 4

  • No. 64 14th Avenue, Barangay Socorro – starting March 6

  • No. 64-B Agno Extension, Barangay Tatalon – starting March 7

  • No. 90 Gonzales Compound, Barangay Balon Bato – starting March 8 

  • No. 2A – 4 K-6th, Barangay West Kamias – starting March 8

  • Portion of Sitio 5, Jose Abad Santos, Barangay Sta. Lucia – starting March 9

  • No. 20 and 22 Antique street in Barangay Ramon Magsaysay;

  • No. 43 Langka street in Barangay Balingasa;

  • Christ the King Mission Seminary on E. Rodriguez Avenue in Barangay Kristong Hari;

  • No. 82 Mabituan street in Barangay Masambong; and

  • PhilQ Manpower Services dormitory on Tulip street in Barangay Roxas

"We hope that through these incentives, we'll be able to expect full compliance with the health protocols of the city to at least lessen the transmission in our communities," Belmonte added in Filipino.

— Franco Luna 

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.

 

COMMUNITY QUARANTINE COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS QUEZON CITY LOCAL GOVERNMENT QUEZON CITY POLICE DISTRICT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
9 use dating app in kidnapping
9 use dating app in kidnapping
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Nine men who allegedly kidnapped a Chinese man using a dating app were arrested in Las Piñas City on Friday night...
Nation
fbfb
Rizal, Paco parks to limit visiting hours amid COVID-19 case surge
Rizal, Paco parks to limit visiting hours amid COVID-19 case surge
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The National Parks Development Committee is shortening the visiting hours to Rizal and Paco Park starting March 19, Frid...
Nation
fbfb
Businessman indicted over fake papers
By Robertzon Ramirez | March 21, 2021 - 12:00am
The Pasay City prosecutor’s office indicted a businessman for allegedly falsifying documents in an ongoing dispute with his siblings in a family-owned real estate firm.
Nation
fbfb
Fire in Corinthian Gardens leaves 5 dead, 3 injured
Fire in Corinthian Gardens leaves 5 dead, 3 injured
1 day ago
A fire broke out in an upscale residential area in Quezon City early Saturday, leaving five dead and three injured.
Nation
fbfb
Raps filed vs panel over 1st Philippine mass claim
By Ben Serrano | March 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Members of a panel of experts tasked to determine the site of the first mass in the country are facing criminal charges for falsification and libel.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Lipa bishop, priests contract COVID-19, ask for prayers
Lipa bishop, priests contract COVID-19, ask for prayers
By Marlon Luistro | 51 minutes ago
Garcera also asked all priests in the Archdiocese of Lipa to offer their Masses, Holy Hours and recitation of the rosary for...
Nation
fbfb
Sinas&rsquo; close contacts negative for COVID-19
Sinas’ close contacts negative for COVID-19
By Ed Amoroso | 13 hours ago
All policemen who had close contact with Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas during his visit to the...
Nation
fbfb
5 dead, 3 injured in Corinthian Gardens fire
5 dead, 3 injured in Corinthian Gardens fire
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Five members of a family died and three others were injured in a fire at the Corinthian Gardens Subdivision in Quezon City...
Nation
fbfb
BuCor builds wall to block Bilibid road
BuCor builds wall to block Bilibid road
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections received flak yesterday for building a brick wall to seal off a community in the New Bilibid Prison...
Nation
fbfb
&lsquo;Household lockdown&rsquo; in Pampanga
‘Household lockdown’ in Pampanga
By Ric Sapnu | 13 hours ago
A “household lockdown” was imposed in Pampanga starting yesterday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with