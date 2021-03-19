#VACCINEWATCHPH
Mastermind in Valenzuela payroll robbery-slay killed in Batangas shootout
A scenes of crime officer takes photo of the lifeless body of the principal suspect behind the robbery and murder of a company messenger in Valenzuela City.
The Filipino Connection

Mastermind in Valenzuela payroll robbery-slay killed in Batangas shootout

Marlon Luistro (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2021 - 12:42pm

LIPA CITY, Philippines (The Filipino Connection) — The principal suspect in the robbery and murder of a company messenger in Valenzuela City was killed in an encounter with police authorities in Barangay San Francisco here on Wednesday evening.

Police Brig. Gen. Felipe Natividad, Calabarzon police director, identified the slain suspect as Anthony Glua Cubos alias "Big Boss".

The slain suspect was an AWOL police officer who was dismissed from police service last 2019. He was tagged as the mastermind behind the robbery and killing of Nino Luegi Hernando a company messenger and collector. The victim was robbed and killed coming out of a bank in Valenzuela City in October 2020 while carrying a total of P442,714 for company payroll.

Cubos was also said to be involved in the kidnapping of Indian nationals, robbery extortion, gun-for hire and illegal drug activities. He was included among the Philippine National Police’s drug watch list of pushers and protectors of illegal drugs.

Cubos died after he reportedly fought back with arresting policemen who were out to serve his arrest warrant for robbery-homicide case issued by the Valenzuela Regional Trial Court.

“The suspect fought it out and fired at the arresting personnel after they declared themselves as police officers. The police personnel retaliated and returned fire causing the instantaneous death of the suspect,” Natividad said in a press statement quoting him.

Recovered from the crime scene were loaded caliber 45 pistol, two cartridges of the same caliber and two cartridges of caliber 5.56.

Three other suspects in the Valenzuela robbery with homicide case, were already arrested by the police, namely Jo-Ann Cabatuan, Edgar Batchar and Michael Castro while two remain at-large identified as Rico Reyes, alias “Moja” and Narciso Santiago alias “Tukmol”.

"The PNP manhunt operations are underway to locate and put behind bars the two remaining suspects of the slaying. We assure the family of Mr. Hernando that justice would be served," said acting PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar in a separate statement.

 

The Filipino Connection is a regional partner of Philstar.com.

