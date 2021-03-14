#VACCINEWATCHPH
Calbayog PNP intel chief sacked

Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - March 14, 2021 - 12:00am

For requesting Reds’ lawyers list

MANILA, Philippines — The head of the intelligence unit of the Calbayog police in Samar was relieved from his post yesterday for seeking a list of lawyers representing communist personalities from a local court.

Lt. Fernando Calabria Jr. was sacked by Philippine National Police (PNP) deputy chief for administration Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar pending the result of an investigation into his actions.

In his letter to the Calbayog regional trial court dated March 12, Calabria requested for the list of lawyers, citing a directive from ”higher” PNP officials.

Eleazar apologized for Calabria’s actions, saying there is no crackdown on lawyers assisting people who are perceived to be enemies of the state.

”Our apology comes with an assurance to the judiciary and members of the legal community that it is not and will never be the policy of the PNP to run after or even inflict harm on lawyers and members of the judiciary while performing their sworn duty,” he said.

Brig. Gen. Ronaldo de Jesus, Eastern Visayas police director, said he never issued an order to collate the names of lawyers helping communist personalities.

“Initiative niya yun. Wala naman directive,” De Jesus said.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) condemned Calabria’s actions, saying it posed a threat to lawyers who are only doing their jobs.

“The letter disregards the very basic principle that lawyers are free and even duty-bound to represent those accused regardless of political  or ideological persuasions so that their rights are protected,” the IBP said in a statement.

‘Improper, alarming’

“Lawyers... should not be suspected, discriminated against, faulted, red-tagged or attacked for doing their professional duty. The letter is improper, deplorable and alarming,” it said.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra also called out the Calbayog police over alleged profiling of lawyers.

“The DOJ (Department of Justice) has no authority to interfere... but will oppose and call out any such activity if the same is in violation of existing laws or established policies or unnecessarily endangers the security of certain classes of persons, most especially lawyers,” Guevarra said.

National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers president Edre Olalia said Calabria’s relief does not resolve issues regarding the PNP’s mindset.

“What is needed is a credible and independent inquiry ... and a categorical declaration from the government that this is wrong on many scores,” he said.

Federation of Free Workers president Sonny Matula raised concern that red-tagging of lawyers could lead to their harassment or killing. – Robertzon Ramirez, Sheila Crisostomo

