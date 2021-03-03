Manila mayor approves face-to-face classes in 4 medical schools

MANILA, Philippines — Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno on Wednesday allowed four medical schools to resume limited in-person classes and clerkships for health-related programs.

Per Manila's public information office, the following colleges will be allowed to hold some face-to-face classes:

Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) College of Medicine

Metropolitan Medical Center College of Arts and Sciences

Chinese General Hospital Colleges

Manila Theological College - College of Medicine

"What is the goal here? To produce doctors, nurses, midwives and all others allowed [by] CHED to conduct face-to-face classes," Moreno is quoted as saying during a meeting with representatives from the four schools.

"If we can produce that next year, then at least we can continue strengthen our medical professionals [who are] handling the situation," he added, referring to the lingering coronavirus pandemic.

The Manila mayor last month approved proposals from the University of Santo Tomas and Centro Escolar University to conduct limited in-person classes.

As of this writing, 582,223 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Philippines along with a staggering 12,389 deaths.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Franco Luna