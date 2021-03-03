#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
Manila mayor approves face-to-face classes in 4 medical schools
Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno meets with representatives from Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM)-College of Medicine, Chinese General Hospital Colleges, Metropolitan College of Arts Science and Technology and Manila Theological College-College of Medicine on Mar. 3, 2021.
Manila Public Information Office Facebook page

Manila mayor approves face-to-face classes in 4 medical schools

(Philstar.com) - March 3, 2021 - 5:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno on Wednesday allowed four medical schools to resume limited in-person classes and clerkships for health-related programs.

Per Manila's public information office, the following colleges will be allowed to hold some face-to-face classes:

  • Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) College of Medicine
  • Metropolitan Medical Center College of Arts and Sciences
  • Chinese General Hospital Colleges
  • Manila Theological College - College of Medicine

LOOK: Manila OKs limited face-to-face classes and clinical internships of PLM, CGHC, MMC CAST and MTC CoM Manila City...

Posted by Manila Public Information Office on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

"What is the goal here? To produce doctors, nurses, midwives and all others allowed [by] CHED to conduct face-to-face classes," Moreno is quoted as saying during a meeting with representatives from the four schools.

"If we can produce that next year, then at least we can continue strengthen our medical professionals [who are] handling the situation," he added, referring to the lingering coronavirus pandemic.

The Manila mayor last month approved proposals from the University of Santo Tomas and Centro Escolar University to conduct limited in-person classes.

As of this writing, 582,223 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Philippines along with a staggering 12,389 deaths. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Franco Luna 

COVID-19 ISKO MORENO MANILA NOVEL COROANVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sinas: South Korea trader planned own murder
Sinas: South Korea trader planned own murder
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The investigation of a South Korean businessman’s murder in Valenzuela City took an unexpected twist as probers said...
Nation
fbfb
20 million register for national ID system
20 million register for national ID system
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
More than 20 million Filipinos have pre-registered for the Philippine Identification System and the government is eyeing to...
Nation
fbfb
Chinese couple’s assets seized over drug links
By Emmanuel Tupas | March 3, 2021 - 12:00am
The properties of a Chinese couple with alleged links to the illegal drug trade were seized in Pasig and Mandaluyong yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Pasig doctor after getting Sinovac jab: Trust experts
By Neil Jayson Servallos | March 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Pasig City’s first vaccine recipient has asked Filipinos who are having doubts about receiving vaccines to trust experts and not worry.
Nation
fbfb
CebuPac removes rebooking fees
By Richmond Mercurio | March 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Passengers of budget carrier Cebu Pacific can now rebook their flights as many times as they need.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
2 ships catch fire at Navotas port
2 ships catch fire at Navotas port
By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
Two fishing vessels docked at the Navotas Fish Port caught fire on Monday afternoon, a Philippine Coast Guard official said...
Nation
fbfb
CA junks Trillanes rebellion case
CA junks Trillanes rebellion case
By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
The Court of Appeals on Monday overturned an order by a Makati City regional trial court to revive the rebellion case against...
Nation
fbfb
PDEA chief to resign if&hellip;
PDEA chief to resign if…
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency chief Wilkins Villanueva yesterday vowed to resign from his post if there is evidence that...
Nation
fbfb
Belmonte welcomes vaccination rollout
Belmonte welcomes vaccination rollout
By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has welcomed the rollout of the national government vaccination program in some hospitals in...
Nation
fbfb
6 ‘rescued’ lumad students remain under DSWD custody
By Emmanuel Tupas | March 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Six of the 19 lumad students reportedly rescued by the police from an educational center in Talamban, Cebu last month remain under the care of the Department of Social Welfare and Development Central Visayas field...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with