Regional manhunt launched vs killers of Zamboanga Sibugay vice mayor

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Police across the Zamboanga Peninsula have been mobilized to search for and arrest two suspected gun-for-hire members believed responsible for the killing of the vice mayor of Mabuhay town, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Police Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Genaro Ylagan, director of Police Regional Office 9, said witnesses have identified Er Mangoda and Jomar Taiting, both members of the Anwar Ansang Criminal Gang, as the alleged gunmen.

Citing witness accounts, Ylagan said Vice Mayor Restituto Colonge was having a meeting with three other people in front of their municipal hall Friday afternoon when Mangoda and Taiting arrived, shot at them and then fled aboard a motorcycle.

Ylagan said Colonge and municipal engineer Edgar Pampanga died on the spot while former councilor Gregorio Cenas and Hadji Gapor Abduhari were wounded.

He said police intelligence units have been deployed to track down the two suspects as well as the criminal group, which is tagged as a gun-for-hire group that is also involved in illegal drugs and piracy in Zamboanga Sibugay and Zamboanga del Sur.

Ylagan said police have yet to determine the mastermind behind the attack but have some some leads on possible motives.