#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
Regional manhunt launched vs killers of Zamboanga Sibugay vice mayor
This file photo shows Camp Abelon in Pagadian City is the headquarters of the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office. It is part of Police Regional Office-9.
Zamboanga del Sur PPO Twitter, file

Regional manhunt launched vs killers of Zamboanga Sibugay vice mayor

Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - February 28, 2021 - 3:18pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Police across the Zamboanga Peninsula have been mobilized to search for and arrest two suspected gun-for-hire members believed responsible for the killing of the vice mayor of Mabuhay town, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Police Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Genaro Ylagan, director of Police Regional Office 9, said witnesses have identified Er Mangoda and Jomar Taiting, both members of the Anwar Ansang Criminal Gang, as the alleged gunmen.

Citing witness accounts, Ylagan said Vice Mayor Restituto Colonge was having a meeting with three other people in front of their municipal hall Friday afternoon when Mangoda and Taiting arrived, shot at them and then fled aboard a motorcycle.

Ylagan said Colonge and municipal engineer Edgar Pampanga died on the spot while former councilor Gregorio Cenas and Hadji Gapor Abduhari were wounded.

He said police intelligence units have been deployed to track down the two suspects as well as the criminal group, which is tagged as a gun-for-hire group that is also involved in illegal drugs and piracy in Zamboanga Sibugay and Zamboanga del Sur.

Ylagan said police have yet to determine the mastermind behind the attack but have some some leads on possible motives.

POLICE REGIONAL OFFICE 9 ZAMBOANGA PENINSULA ZAMBOANGA SIBUGAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Boracay top destination of local tourists availing DOT's 50% COVID-19 test subsidy
Boracay top destination of local tourists availing DOT's 50% COVID-19 test subsidy
By Rosette Adel | 22 hours ago
Tourists from Metro Manila who have availed of the of the Department of Tourism’s 50% subsidized COVID-19 test have...
Nation
fbfb
Cavite cop killed in gun attack
By Emmanuel Tupas | February 28, 2021 - 12:00am
A police officer was killed while his father was wounded in a gun attack in Rosario, Cavite on Friday.
Nation
fbfb
Private firm spends more than P10 million for anti-COVID-19 initiatives
Private firm spends more than P10 million for anti-COVID-19 initiatives
By John Unson | 1 day ago
A mining firm that has not even extracted copper yet from four towns since its inception two decades ago has spent more than...
Nation
fbfb
Fiscal: Witness testimony vs De Lima solid
By Robertzon Ramirez | February 27, 2021 - 12:00am
The testimony of a state witness against detained Sen. Leila de Lima remains solid despite cross-examination by her lawyers last week, a government prosecutor said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Suspects in Sibugay vice mayor’s slay identified
By Emmanuel Tupas | February 28, 2021 - 12:00am
Two members of a gun-for-hire group have been tagged as suspects in the killing of Vice Mayor Restituto Calonge of Mabuhay, Zamboanga Sibugay and his companion on Friday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Quarantine passes still required in Cebu
Quarantine passes still required in Cebu
By Mary Ruth Malinao | 17 hours ago
Quarantine passes are still required in Cebu City even though it is under the most relaxed modified general community quarantine...
Nation
fbfb
Active COVID-19 cases in Pasay hit 512
Active COVID-19 cases in Pasay hit 512
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
There are 512 active COVID-19 cases in Pasay as of Friday, the first time in more than five months, according to data from...
Nation
fbfb
Register for Sinovac jabs, Makati calls on residents
Register for Sinovac jabs, Makati calls on residents
By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The Makati City government is encouraging residents willing to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Chinese...
Nation
fbfb
Dito set to build towers in military camps
Dito set to build towers in military camps
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
New major telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity Corp. is ready to start the construction of cellular towers in military...
Nation
fbfb
DPWH starts dredging Marikina River
DPWH starts dredging Marikina River
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways has started dredging the Marikina River.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with