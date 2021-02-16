4 siblings die in Davao fire
Edith Regalado (The Philippine Star) - February 16, 2021 - 12:00am
DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Four siblings died in a fire that razed their home in Barangay Cabantian in this city before dawn yesterday.
Reports said the victims aged 19, 14, six and five years – were asleep when the fire broke out.
Another sibling managed to escape along with their helper.
The parents of the victims were reportedly out of town for a business transaction.
The flames spread to an adjacent house, police said.
Authorities have yet to identify the victims and determine the cause of the blaze.
