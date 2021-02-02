Duterte vows justice for slain OFW in Abu Dhabi

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte vowed justice for an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) whose decomposing body was found in Abu Dhabi, Malacañang announced yesterday.

“The promise of the President is there would be justice for the death of Mary Ann Daynolo,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.

Roque said the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration would shoulder the burial expenses and provide financial assistance to the victim’s family.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said the remains of Daynolo were repatriated on Sunday.

She has been missing from her workplace in Abu Dhabi since March last year.

Bello said the National Bureau of Investigation would conduct an autopsy and DNA test to confirm whether the body found in the United Arab Emirates was that of Daynolo.

He said the parents of Daynolo requested for DNA test and autopsy to determine what caused her death.

The Philippine government would run after two more suspects in the killing of Daynolo, Bello said.

The main suspect, an Ugandan known only as Paul, reportedly owned up to the crime following his arrest. His two unidentified companions remain at large.

Abu Dhabi police exhumed the remains of Daynolo last month. Paul led authorities to the place where Daynolo was buried.