11,000 tourists visit Boracay in January

Data from the Malay municipal tourism office showed there were 11,898 visitors who arrived in Boracay through Caticlan from Jan. 1 to 31.
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - February 2, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Visitor arrivals in Boracay last month reached more than 11,000 as tourists from the National Capital Region continue to flock to the island.

Data from the Malay municipal tourism office showed there were 11,898 visitors who arrived in Boracay through Caticlan from Jan. 1 to 31.

The figure is lower than the 15,307 arrivals recorded in December.

Tourists from Metro Manila accounted for the majority of the January arrivals with 8,951.

This was followed by Aklan with 1,705 visitors.

Boracay started opening its doors to domestic tourists including those from Metro Manila on Oct. 1.

To encourage more travelers to visit domestic destinations including Boracay, the Department of Tourism, through the Tourism Promotions Board, subsidized the swab tests for local tourists in cooperation with the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital and the Philippine Children’s Medical Center.

Local tourists will pay only 50 percent of the cost of the RT-PCR or reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test, which is required for travel.

