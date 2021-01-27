#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Authorities blame BIFF for roadside blast in Maguindanao town

Authorities blame BIFF for roadside blast in Maguindanao town

John Unson (Philstar.com) - January 27, 2021 - 12:12pm

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Authorities have blamed the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters for Tuesday's roadside bombing in South Upi town that killed a motorist and hurt another.

The fatality, Alberto Delos Santos, died on the spot from multiple shrapnel wounds.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, said Wednesday there are strong indications that the roadside bomb attack was pulled off by BIFF members. The group has repeatedly attacked villages in South Upi, Maguindanao in the past.

South Upi Mayor Reynalbert Insular said he is convinced he was the target of the bombers who laid the improvised explosive device that killed Delos Santos and hurt his companion Loreto Palma, along a highway that straddles through the center of their municipality.

Palma is now confined in the Cotabato Regional Medical Center in Cotabato City.

Insular has survived three roadside bomb attacks since 2017.

"The 6th ID detests this act of terror. We call on South Upi municipal and barangay leaders to help our troops and the municipal police in guarding their communities from such atrocities," Uy told reporters via online messenger.

Delos Santos and Palma on a motorcycle on a stretch of a highway in the town proper of South Upi when the IED, believed triggered from a distance by mobile phone, went off.

Responding policemen and soldiers found a larger, more powerful secondary IED near the spot where the first home-made bomb was found.

BANGSAMORO ISLAMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE DEVICE MAGUINDANAO SOUTH UPI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Magalong to consider Tim Yap&rsquo;s &lsquo;contributions&rsquo; to Baguio in COVID-19 protocol breach probe
Magalong to consider Tim Yap’s ‘contributions’ to Baguio in COVID-19 protocol breach probe
2 hours ago
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said Wednesday that he would consider Tim Yap’s “contributions” to the...
Nation
fbfb
Abalos matriarch dies of COVID-19
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | January 27, 2021 - 12:00am
The matriarch of the Abalos family died of COVID-19 on Monday.
Nation
fbfb
13th Dacera guest denies drugs used in party
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | January 27, 2021 - 12:00am
The 13th person of interest in the investigation of flight attendant Christine Dacera’s death denied there were party drugs taken during the New Year’s Eve party in Makati.
Nation
fbfb
Trains for LRT-1 Cavite extension arrived
Trains for LRT-1 Cavite extension arrived
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The first batch of fourth-generation trains from Spain and Mexico has arrived in the country, the Department of Transportation...
Nation
fbfb
Close all dumps by March – Cimatu
By Rhodina Villanueva | January 27, 2021 - 12:00am
Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu has ordered the closure of all dumps in the country by the end of March.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Baguio hotel told to explain reported protocol breaches at celebrity party
Baguio hotel told to explain reported protocol breaches at celebrity party
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
The Department of Tourism-Cordillera Administrative Region and Baguio City government on Tuesday asked the hotel where a controversial...
Nation
fbfb
Dead pigs washed ashore in Oriental Mindoro
Dead pigs washed ashore in Oriental Mindoro
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
At least 29 dead pigs were found floating along the shores of Oriental Mindoro on Monday.
Nation
fbfb
NCRPO chief to Reds: Stop deception
NCRPO chief to Reds: Stop deception
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Members of the New People’s Army, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, should return to the fold...
Nation
fbfb
Crame has most PNP COVID-19 cases
Crame has most PNP COVID-19 cases
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The Philippine National Police headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City has the highest rate of COVID-19 infections among...
Nation
fbfb
SC junks plea vs Duterte Youth
SC junks plea vs Duterte Youth
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The Supreme Court, meeting as a whole, upheld the decision of the Commission on Elections that allowed Ducielle Marie Cardema...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with