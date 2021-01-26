UP fraternity rejects red-tagging on government radio program

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Pi Sigma, a fraternity formed at the University of the Philippines in the 1970s, has condemned the red-tagging it received from an official of the Presidential Commission on Urban Poor.

The Pi Sigma Fraternity Alumni Association Inc. denounced the irresponsible and baseless linking of the brotherhood to the communist movement in a government-run radio program after it called out the termination of the UP-Department of National Defense Accord.

Pi Sigma, which was founded in UP Diliman in 1972 and has chapters across the country, acknowledged that some fraternity members have joined the revolutionary movement.

But Dr. Noel Silan, an educator and a UP Diliman alumnus, who chairs the PSFAA Inc. said, "it is a personal choice — which the fraternity should not be vilified for."

"As a nationalist brotherhood, the fraternity has imbued in all its members that love for country demands their very best — in words and in deeds," Pi Sigma said.



"Joining the revolutionary movement is their personal choice. Ours is to honor the commitment we made for the brotherhood to serve the Filipino people," the fraternity added.

"While we take pride that a number of our brods have offered their lives in the past several years in serving the Filipino masses, the fraternity wants all our members alive to actively help our fellowmen while respecting the rule of law," Pi Sigma noted.

Silan stressed that "at the professional level, our members include doctors, nurses, teachers, soldiers in different branches of the military, policemen, law enforcers, lawyers, engineers, journalists, social workers, farmers, fishermen, scientists, entrepreneurs, government employees and technocrats, elected public officials and other honorable undertaking."