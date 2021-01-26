#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
UP fraternity rejects red-tagging on government radio program
This August 2020 photo shows members of Pi Sigma fraternity.
UP Pi Sigma Fraternity Facebook page

UP fraternity rejects red-tagging on government radio program

Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - January 26, 2021 - 2:42pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Pi Sigma, a fraternity formed at the University of the Philippines in the 1970s, has condemned the red-tagging it received from an official of the Presidential Commission on Urban Poor.

The Pi Sigma Fraternity Alumni Association Inc. denounced the irresponsible and baseless linking of the brotherhood to the communist movement in a government-run radio program after it called out the termination of the UP-Department of National Defense Accord. 

Pi Sigma, which was founded in UP Diliman in 1972 and has chapters across the country, acknowledged that some fraternity members have joined the revolutionary movement. 

But Dr. Noel Silan, an educator and a UP Diliman alumnus, who chairs the PSFAA Inc. said, "it is a personal choice — which the fraternity should not be vilified for."

"As a nationalist brotherhood, the fraternity has imbued in all its members that love for country demands their very best — in words and in deeds," Pi Sigma said.
   
"Joining the revolutionary movement is their personal choice. Ours is to honor the commitment we made for the brotherhood to serve the Filipino people," the fraternity added.

"While we take pride that a number of our brods have offered their lives in the past several years in serving the Filipino masses, the fraternity wants all our members alive to actively help our fellowmen while respecting the rule of law," Pi Sigma noted.

Silan stressed that "at the professional level, our members include doctors, nurses, teachers, soldiers in different branches of the military, policemen, law enforcers, lawyers, engineers, journalists, social workers, farmers, fishermen, scientists, entrepreneurs, government employees and technocrats, elected public officials and other honorable undertaking."

RED-TAGGING UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Caloocan officials face political rift amid pandemic
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | January 26, 2021 - 12:00am
While other local government units in Metro Manila are busy preparing for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, Caloocan officials are grappling with a political rift amid the pandemic.
Nation
fbfb
PNP negotiating cops’ surrender over Jolo slay
By Neil Jayson Servallos | January 26, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippine National Police is negotiating for the surrender of nine dismissed PNP members accused of killing four Army intelligence officers in Jolo, Sulu last year.
Nation
fbfb
Lotto pot soars to P194 million
By Rainier Allan Ronda | January 26, 2021 - 12:00am
The Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot is expected to soar to P194 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office announced yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Suspected UK variant carriers in Negros now 4
By Gilbert Bayoran | January 26, 2021 - 12:00am
There are now four suspected carriers of the UK variant of COVID-19 in Negros Occidental, Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Man nabbed for robbery
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | January 26, 2021 - 12:00am
Police have arrested a man for allegedly robbing a hotel employee in Sampaloc, Manila on Friday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
NCRPO chief gets second star
NCRPO chief gets second star
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
National Capital Region Police Office chief Vicente Danao Jr., who is among the most trusted police officials of President...
Nation
fbfb
Manila willing to share vaccines
Manila willing to share vaccines
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
The Manila city government is willing to share COVID-19 vaccines even with non-Manila residents, Mayor Isko Moreno said ...
Nation
fbfb
COA wins international software competition
COA wins international software competition
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has won the first international competition on audit software development organized by the Audit Board...
Nation
fbfb
Central Visayas workers may get pay hike
Central Visayas workers may get pay hike
By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
Minimum wage earners in Central Visayas may receive a differential pay or a possible increase in their daily take home p...
Nation
fbfb
Canadian dies in CDO fire
Canadian dies in CDO fire
By Gerry Lee Gorit | 15 hours ago
A Canadian died in a fire that occurred in his rented room in Barangay Bugo in this city yesterday morning.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with