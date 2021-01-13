#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS

Laoag back to GCQ

Raymund Catindig (The Philippine Star) - January 13, 2021 - 12:00am

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Philippines — Laoag City in Ilocos Norte reverted to general community quarantine or GCQ on Monday due to a surge in coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases.

From 38 active cases on Jan. 2, a total of 127 were recorded on Monday.

The city was placed under stricter modified enhanced community quarantine on Nov. 27 last year, GCQ on Dec. 11 and modified GCQ on Dec. 25.

In Pangasinan, the municipal building in Binmaley was closed yesterday until Jan. 15 for disinfection.

The offices of the municipal disaster risk reduction and management and rural health unit will be opened to respond to emergency cases.

The city hall in Tabuk City, Kalinga was also closed for disinfection yesterday.

In Mountain Province, Mayor Franklin Odsey of Bontoc said health facilities were overwhelmed as the number of COVID-19 cases breached 100.

12 Isabela cops infected

In Isabela, 12 police officers in Ilagan City, 10 of them members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

City police chief Lt. Col. Virgilio Abellera Jr. said a SWAT member, who first contracted the virus, was exposed to his sibling.

Contact tracing is ongoing.

The Isabela Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases or IATF said there are 31 active cases among police officers in the province.

Negros borders to remain closed

Meanwhile, Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson ruled out opening its borders with Negros Oriental.

“I prefer it closed because it would be difficult to monitor incoming passengers from Oriental and other provinces passing through Oriental,” Lacson said.

He was reacting to the announcement of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board regional office that it is reopening bus routes from Dumaguete City and Negros Oriental to Cebu City and vice-versa.

Lacson said he would discuss the issue with the provincial health office and the local IATF today.

The Vallacar Transit Inc. has applied for special permits for 12 of its buses plying the Dumaguete-Cebu City routes. – Artemio Dumlao, Gilbert Bayoran, Eva Visperas

GCQ LAOAG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manila bans street events, parades ahead of Sto. Niño de Tondo, Pandacan feasts
9 hours ago
"[Such activities] can be surely an easy medium of COVID-19 spread and transmission thereby endangering the health, well-being...
Nation
fbfb
Man who set bus conductor on fire named
By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 days ago
The man who set on fire a bus conductor in Barangay Greater Fairview in Quezon City last Sunday has been identified as the...
Nation
fbfb
Military installs new brigade commander in Sulu
By Roel PareÃ±o | 3 days ago
The military installed a new army commander to lead a brigade in eliminating the remaining Abu Sayyaf Group in Patikul...
Nation
fbfb
Metro LGUs ink deals with AstraZeneca
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Several cities in Metro Manila have signed tripartite agreements with AstraZeneca and the national government to procure COVID-19...
Nation
fbfb
DILG chief goes on leave
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año will go on leave until the end of the month for his post-COVID recovery.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Hold order sought vs cops in Jolo shooting
By Evelyn Macairan | January 13, 2021 - 12:00am
The nine police officers charged in the killing of four Army intelligence officers in Jolo, Sulu last year should be prevented from leaving the country, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
No NBI probe of North Cotabato mayor’s slay
By Evelyn Macairan | January 13, 2021 - 12:00am
Saying the National Bureau of Investigation is swamped with investigative work, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said yesterday he is leaving it up to the Philippine National Police to look into the killing of...
Nation
fbfb
Laoag back to GCQ
By Raymund Catindig | January 13, 2021 - 12:00am
Laoag City in Ilocos Norte reverted to general community quarantine or GCQ on Monday due to a surge in coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases.
Nation
fbfb
Duterte names new CDC president
By Ding Cervantes | January 13, 2021 - 12:00am
President Duterte has appointed retired police official Manuel Gaerlan as president and chief executive officer of the Clark Development Corp.
Nation
fbfb
Dacera’s ma: Friends ‘had lapses’
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | January 13, 2021 - 12:00am
The friends of the late flight attendant Christine Dacera “had lapses” that ultimately led to her death on New Year’s Day, her mother said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with