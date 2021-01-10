Thousands affected amid Negros Occidental floods â€” NDRRMC

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands in Western Visayas were affected by flash floods that hit the region over the weekend barely a week after the same areas were inundated by heavy rains, the government's disaster management arm said Sunday.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's latest situation report sent to reporters that morning, exactly 7,640 families composed of 37,830 individuals were listed as affected, along with 830 families on pre-emptive evacuation at Victorias City in Negros.

"The PDRRMC Negros Occidental is continuing close monitoring for a weather update, dispatch PDRRMO response team and vehicles, the PNP deployed personnel for SAR, evacuation center and patrolling affected areas and provide assistance to the affected families with DSWD-DROMIC6," the report reads.

Silay City's social welfare and development office also reported in an earlier story by The STAR that around 193 families or 730 people in seven barangays were evacuated to the civic center in the locality.

The NDRRMC added that minor flooding has been observed in some areas in Bacolod City, along with other areas in Manapla, Negros Occidental and Escalante City in the same region.

Talisay City in Negros Occidental, where roads and infrastructure are reported to have collapsed, has since declared a state of calamity in its locality in response to the floods. Elsewhere, Matigay Bridge in Silay City is also listed by the council as "impassable."

As of Thursday, initial damage to crops and fisheries in the area had hit P15.8 million, while damage to fisheries in EB Magalona and Silay was estimated at P4.12 million.

