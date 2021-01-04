#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Hundreds displaced by gun attacks in Maguindanao town
Villagers hide in a ravine while gunmen plunder villages in upland agricultural enclaves in South Upi, Maguindanao.
The STAR/John Unson
Hundreds displaced by gun attacks in Maguindanao town
John Unson (Philstar.com) - January 4, 2021 - 8:54am

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Hundreds of residents were displaced by attacks by gunmen who burned houses, killed a villager and wounded three others in separate incidents in South Upi town.

Gunmen first attacked on New Year’s Eve a farming enclave in Barangay Itaw, South Upi and burned 13 houses abandoned by residents who fled from gunfire.

The incident forced 599 families to relocate to nearby barangays, according to local officials.

Thelmo Divinagracia Sase was killed while three others were hurt when gunmen attacked in Sitio Fanang, Barangay Pandan on Sunday afternoon a convoy of local officials returning to the town center from a relief mission for evacuees from Barangay Itaw.

South Upi Mayor Reynalbert Insular survived the ambush unscathed. 

The three ambush victims, one of them a municipal relief worker, sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to a hospital in Cotabato City, about 60 kilometers away.

No fewer than 200 families who live near the site of the ambush fled to safer areas.

The evacuees are reluctant to return to their homes despite the presence of soldiers dispatched by the Army's 6th Infantry Division to secure the adjoining Barangays Itaw and Pandan.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, 6th ID commander, said the culprits in the attacks on both barangays scampered in different directions when MG520 helicopters pounded their positions with rockets in sorties from between January 1 until before dusk Sunday.

He said personnel of the 57th Infantry Battalion helped transport the ambush victims to the town center of South Upi where they were fetched by ambulances that brought them to a hospital in Cotabato City.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, local government minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Monday the BARMM government will extend relief support to the South Upi residents.

Sinarimbo, who is regional spokesperson of BARMM, is overseeing the operation of the regional government’s Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence, or READI contingent that has a pool of relief workers and emergency responders.

BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, has asked the director of the Bangsamoro regional police, Police Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez, to initiate an extensive probe into the South Upi attacks to find out who was behind them. 

MAGUINDANAO SOUTH UPI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Flight attendant found dead in hotel room
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | January 4, 2021 - 12:00am
A 23-year-old flight attendant was found dead in a hotel room in Makati on New Year’s Day, police said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
‘NPA leader’ nabbed in Bulacan
By John Unson | January 4, 2021 - 12:00am
An alleged ranking leader of the New People’s Army has been arrested by government security forces in Guiguinto, Bulacan, the Armed Forces of the Philippines reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Napolcom vice chairman dies at 66
By Neil Jayson Servallos | January 4, 2021 - 12:00am
National Police Commission vice chairman Rogelio Casurao passed away on Saturday. He was 66.
Nation
fbfb
Parañaque clinics watched for ‘smuggled’ vaccines
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | January 4, 2021 - 12:00am
Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez has ordered the city health office to monitor clinics for possible smuggling of COVID-19 vaccines.
Nation
fbfb
PNP insists 9 slain in Panay were Reds
By Neil Jayson Servallos | January 4, 2021 - 12:00am
Despite claims by rights groups that the persons killed in a recent police operation in Capiz were unarmed indigenous peoples, the Philippine National Police insisted that the fatalities were communist rebels.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
2 dead, 4 hurt in bus fire
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 9 hours ago
Two persons died and four others were injured when a passenger bus caught fire yesterday along Commonwealth Avenue in Barangay...
Nation
fbfb
Devotees swarm Quiapo Church for Black Nazarene
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
Thousands of people are flocking to Quiapo Church in Manila amid the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the feast of the Black Nazarene...
Nation
fbfb
2022 voter registration resumes today
By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Elections will resume today the voter registration for the May 2022 national and local polls, a Comelec...
Nation
fbfb
Isko: Swab test mandatory for returning Manila residents
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
Vacationers from the provinces are required to undergo swab tests for COVID-19 before returning to the city of Manila, Mayor...
Nation
fbfb
DOJ eyes double murder conviction for Nuezca
By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
The Department of Justice is eyeing a conviction for double murder against police M/Sgt. Jonel Nuezca for the killing of a...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with