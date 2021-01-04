#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Flight attendant found dead in hotel room
Ralph Edwin Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - January 4, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A 23-year-old flight attendant was found dead in a hotel room in Makati on New Year’s Day, police said yesterday.

In a report, police said Christine Dacera was found lying in a bathtub by her friend Rommel Galida.

Galida, according to the report, informed his friends Gregorio de Guzman and John dela Serna, who brought Dacera to the hotel’s clinic. Peter Ponongcos, the hotel’s security manager, conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Dacera but failed.

Dacera was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. An investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of her death.

FLIGHT ATTENDANT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Policewoman arrested for indiscriminate firing
By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
A policewoman from Malabon City was arrested after she allegedly fired her handgun indiscriminately during the New Year’s...
Nation
fbfb
MMDA defers closure of EDSA U-turn slots
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will postpone the closure of U-turn slots on EDSA in Caloocan City for two weeks,...
Nation
fbfb
Año orders cop sacked for indiscriminate firing
By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año has ordered the dismissal of a policewoman who was allegedly caught...
Nation
fbfb
Couple found dead in Muntinlupa
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | January 3, 2021 - 12:00am
A couple was found dead along the banks of Laguna de Bay in Muntinlupa City yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
BI accepts alien registration applications
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Immigration started on Friday accepting applications for this year’s alien registration, requiring foreigners...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
2 dead, 4 hurt in bus fire
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 49 minutes ago
Two persons died and four others were injured when a passenger bus caught fire yesterday along Commonwealth Avenue in Barangay...
Nation
fbfb
Devotees swarm Quiapo Church for Black Nazarene
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 49 minutes ago
Thousands of people are flocking to Quiapo Church in Manila amid the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the feast of the Black Nazarene...
Nation
fbfb
2022 voter registration resumes today
By Mayen Jaymalin | 49 minutes ago
The Commission on Elections will resume today the voter registration for the May 2022 national and local polls, a Comelec...
Nation
fbfb
Isko: Swab test mandatory for returning Manila residents
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 49 minutes ago
Vacationers from the provinces are required to undergo swab tests for COVID-19 before returning to the city of Manila, Mayor...
Nation
fbfb
DOJ eyes double murder conviction for Nuezca
By Evelyn Macairan | 49 minutes ago
The Department of Justice is eyeing a conviction for double murder against police M/Sgt. Jonel Nuezca for the killing of a...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with