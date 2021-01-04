Flight attendant found dead in hotel room

MANILA, Philippines — A 23-year-old flight attendant was found dead in a hotel room in Makati on New Year’s Day, police said yesterday.

In a report, police said Christine Dacera was found lying in a bathtub by her friend Rommel Galida.

Galida, according to the report, informed his friends Gregorio de Guzman and John dela Serna, who brought Dacera to the hotel’s clinic. Peter Ponongcos, the hotel’s security manager, conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Dacera but failed.

Dacera was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. An investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of her death.