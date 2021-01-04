DOJ eyes double murder conviction for Nuezca

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) is eyeing a conviction for double murder against police M/Sgt. Jonel Nuezca for the killing of a woman and her son in Paniqui, Tarlac on Dec. 20.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said over weekend that they are waiting for the Regional Trial Court Branch 67 of Paniqui to set the arraignment of Nuezca, after the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor found probable cause to charge the accused with two counts of murder.

Assistant provincial prosecutor Manuel Pascua Jr. filed murder charges against Nuezca on Dec. 21 for killing Sonia Gregorio, 52, and her son Frank Anthony, 25.

“The criminal information was filed in court two weeks ago, immediately after the inquest. Our prosecutors are waiting for the court order setting the arraignment of the accused,” Guevarra said.

“We intend to terminate this case and obtain a conviction for double murder as quickly as possible,” he added.

The incident went viral on social media, causing outrage among netizens and reviving debates on the reimposition of the death penalty.

Nuezca is detained at the Paniqui Municipal Jail upon orders of the court.