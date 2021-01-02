Local execs urge surrender of NPAs in central Mindanao

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Officials again appealed on Saturday to members of the New People’s Army to return to the fold of law while there is time yet.

Local executives in central Mindanao placed at no fewer than 40 the number of NPAs killed in clashes with units of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division (6th ID) in Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, North Cotabato and Sarangani provinces from between July to December 2019.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco told reporters Saturday her administration is ready to help facilitate the return to mainstream society of reforming former NPAs.

More than 20 NPAs have surrendered to Army units in North Cotabato since January, now being jointly reintroduced into the local communities by Catamco and local executives in their respective hometowns.

"The provincial capitol is open to you or your emissaries. Send us surrender feelers now and we shall do our best to hasten your return to the fold of law," Catamco, chairperson of the North Cotabato provincial peace and order council, said.

Brig. Gen. Roy Galido of the Army’s 601st Brigade said Saturday their units in South Cotabato and local officials in the province have intensified their backdoor dialogues with rebels for them to realize the benefits of renouncing their NPA membership.

Galido said he is certain of the surrender of more NPAs in the adjoining South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat provinces in the first quarter of 2021.

Galido said two NPAs in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato surrendered last week to the Army’s 5th Special Forces Battalion following the death of 19 companions in encounters before Christmas Day at Mt. Lumuton in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of 6th ID, and local executives from Sultan Kudarat’s Palimbang, Kalamansig and Lebak towns hoisted the Philippine flag at Mt. Lumuton last December 25 after a spate of Army-NPA skirmishes that forced about a hundred NPAs to scamper away, leaving their dead comrades behind.

The mayors of Palimbang, Kalamansig and Lebak on Saturday took turns urging NPAs in their towns to surrender to the 6th ID.

Galido said he is grateful to South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo for his socio-economic and psycho-social interventions for NPAs who have surrendered in recent months.

“The 601st Infantry Brigade is calling on NPAs to ponder on the goodness of reuniting with their families and thriving in peace without fear of being neutralized by the military for being enemies of state,” Galido said.

Galido said just like North Cotabato’s Catamco, Tamayo, a first-termer South Cotabato governor, is also active in reaching out to rebels to assure them of his administration’s rehabilitation support if they wish to surrender.

Uy, who assumed as 6th ID commander only last September, said the 601st, 602nd and 603rd Infantry Brigades shall continue to run after NPAs in central Mindanao while dialogues with those who have sent surrender feelers are underway.

“We have two approaches, one focused on securing their surrender and the other the use of force against recalcitrant NPAs to ensure the safety of helpless people they compel to pay `revolutionary taxes' and feed them at gunpoint,” Uy said.

Records obtained from the three brigades under 6th ID indicated that 236 NPAs have surrendered to the division since 2017.

“The 6th ID is urging NPAs still moving around our area of responsibility to surrender and take advantage of the government’s reconciliation offer. Life is much better in a non-hostile environment,” Uy said.

He said the 6th ID is sincere in dealing with NPAs wishing to pledge allegiance to the government.

Uy cited as example how 6th ID personnel provided medical assistance to a wounded NPA found Thursday in a secluded area in Palimbang, abandoned by comrades.

Elmer Lasib, also known as "Ka Bodo", was one of 13 guerillas wounded in a spate of gunfights with soldiers last week in the surroundings of Mt. Lumuton in Palimbang.

Lasib, who has gunshot wound in his right leg, was immediately brought to the headquarters of the Army’s 37th Infantry Battalion, whose medics are now attending to his needs.

“The way our men treated Ka Bodo proved once again that the 6th ID is treating injured enemies humanely,” Uy said.