#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
National ID system pre-registration hits 10 million
The Philippine Statistics Authority, which implements the project, said 10.045 million Filipinos from 664 cities and municipalities throughout 32 provinces have been pre-registered.
Philstar.com/Graphics by John Nicole Villamayor
National ID system pre-registration hits 10 million
Czerina Valencia (The Philippine Star) - January 1, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — More than 10 million Filipinos have pre-registered for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys), the National Economic and Development Authority reported on Wednesday.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), which implements the project, said 10.045 million Filipinos from 664 cities and municipalities throughout 32 provinces have been pre-registered.

The figure exceeded the nine million target for 2020, covering a total of 5.244 million households.

On Jan. 4, the next step of the registration process will start. This involves the validation of the supporting documents, capture of biometric information at designated centers and the issuance of a unique PhilSys number.

Pre-registration was first conducted in low-risk areas of viral transmission, during which demographic information was collected.

These were Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Cagayan, Isabela, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Albay, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Leyte, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro, Davao Occidental and Tawi-Tawi.

More people from the priority provinces will be registered into the system this month alongside the start of the pre-registration process for other areas, including Metro Manila.

PhilSys is a foundational ID meant to address one of the major barriers to financial inclusion, which is the lack of valid identification. Of the 10 million pre-registered Filipinos, 89.4 percent are currently unbanked.

To help address this, those completing the second step of the registration process for the National ID system can open an account with the Land Bank of the Philippines that will co-locate with the PSA in registration centers.

Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said the Land Bank would have one desk manned by their agents per registration site, which will be dedicated to facilitating the opening of bank accounts by registrants.

The PSA targets to have 92 million Filipinos registered into the PhilSys by June 2022.

NATIONAL ID
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cotabato mall bomber killed in Maguindanao
By John Unson | 13 hours ago
The Dawlah Islamiya gunman soldiers killed last week in Maguindanao was the perpetrator of the Dec. 31, 2019 bombing...
Nation
fbfb
PNP inks P474.6 million gun deal with Israel
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police has secured P474.6 million worth of security and defense equipment from the Israeli government,...
Nation
fbfb
Baguio City to buy freezers for pilot testing of official vaccination program
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Baguio City, Magalong said, has been included as one of the pilot sites for the conduct of the vaccinations once the vaccines...
Nation
fbfb
Military supports planned Sulu lockdown vs COVID-19
By Roel PareÃ±o | 1 day ago
The provincial government of Sulu is set to implement a temporary lockdown in the entire province from January 4 to January...
Nation
fbfb
100 families homeless in Quezon City fire
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
At least 100 families were left homeless when a fire broke out at a slum area in Barangay Culiat, Quezon City on Tuesday...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
DENR: Manila Bay cleanup on track
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 44 minutes ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has maintained that it made significant strides in the cleanup of Manila...
Nation
fbfb
15,468 motorists nabbed for traffic violations
By Emmanuel Tupas | 44 minutes ago
At least 15,468 motorists were apprehended for violating traffic laws in the past days, the police Highway Patrol Group announced...
Nation
fbfb
SMC extends free toll for medical frontliners
By Richmond Mercurio | 44 minutes ago
San Miguel Corp. waived toll payments for medical frontliners on its expressways have reached P138 million.
Nation
fbfb
Task force: Boracay rehab on track
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 44 minutes ago
The Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force has given assurance that it is on track to meet its target for the full rehabilitation...
Nation
fbfb
Shooting victim tagged in NCMH chief’s slay
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 1, 2021 - 12:00am
One of the victims in an ambush in Quezon City on Tuesday is among the persons implicated in the murder of National Center for Mental Health director Roland Cortez and his driver in July last year.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with