Quezon board member faces raps for coddling rebels

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has ordered the filing of charges against a provincial board member of Quezon for allegedly coddling New People’s Army (NPA) rebels.

Año said criminal and administrative charges should be filed against fourth district board member Rhodora Tan after Ruel Custodio, finance officer of the NPA’s Southern Tagalog committee, and Ruben Istokado were apprehended at her home in Atimonan last week.

Custodio and Istokado are wanted for kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms.

”Paano maipapaliwanag na sa bahay niya mismo nasakote ang mga NPA? Hindi tama na kanlungin at protesksyonan ang mga kaaway ng bayan, ang matagal nang nagpapahirap sa mga mamamayan. Mas mabigat ang asunto dito kapag ikaw ay isang public official,” Año said.

He said Tan could face up to six years in prison if found guilty of obstruction of justice under Presidential Decree 1829.

Año said Tan could also be charged for being an accomplice to the crimes committed by the NPA rebels.

He said Tan also faces administrative liabilities for disloyalty to the state under Civil Service Commission rules and Administrative Order 23 aside from removal or suspension from office.