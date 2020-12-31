Sulu on lockdown over new COVID-19 strain

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The military supports the decision of the Sulu provincial government to place the province on lockdown due to the threat posed by the new coronavirus strain detected in Sabah, Malaysia.

Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan issued an executive order on Tuesday placing the province on lockdown from Jan. 4 to 14, 2021.

Tan said no locally stranded individuals and returning overseas Filipino workers would be allowed to enter the province.

”Ang authorized lang ay ang mga uniformed personnel at health workers,” he said during the Laging Handa press briefing yesterday.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief, said additional troops were deployed to secure the country’s border with Malaysia and prevent the entry of passenger vessels from Sabah.

Vinluan said the Naval Forces Western Mindanao deployed four patrol ships at the border of Sabah and Tawi-Tawi on Monday.

Another patrol ship will augment security with the Philippine Coast Guard and maritime police in the area.

He said a moratorium on trips to and from this city to Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi or ZamBaSulTa areas and Sabah will be imposed.