MANILA, Philippines — Two persons from the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City have died of COVID-19 while 131 others were infected since March, Mayor Carmelita Abalos said on Friday.

The two are among the 195 persons in Mandaluyong who died of COVID-19. Abalos did not disclose if the fatalities were inmates or employees of the CIW.

Of the 131 other cases at the CIW, 80 have recovered while 51 are still recuperating from the virus.

Mandaluyong has 6,287 COVID-19 cases, of which 5,890 or 93.68 percent have recovered.

The city has 202 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday. Majority are from Barangays Highway Hiills, Barangka Ilaya and Plainview with 21, 11 and 10 cases, respectively.